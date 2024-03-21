Home Opinion Beware of preachers who attack Apostle Paul's teachings

The teachings and epistles of the Apostle Paul have not been well received by people whose brand of Christianity is not in conformity with the Gospel.

The attack on Paul and his teachings did not start today but began back in his time when the Jews fought him and his teachings to the point where they tried to kill him. “So when we preach that Christ was crucified, the Jews are offended and the Gentiles say it’s all nonsense” (1 Corinthians 1:23).

The so-called Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, recently sparked controversy on social media and in the Nigerian Christian world. He said that Jesus told him directly that what Paul wrote was not from Him.

This is seriously a case of false apostles fighting divine revelation. We all know how Paul admonished the Corinthian church to be careful of false apostles: “And I will keep on doing what I am doing in order to cut the ground from under those who want an opportunity to be considered equal with us in the things they boast about. For such people are false apostles, deceitful workers, masquerading as apostles of Christ. And no wonder, for Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light” (2 Corinthians 11:12-14, NIV).

It is not surprising that prosperity gospel preachers are attacking Paul — his teaching is a stumbling block to their merchandise. They know that those who are followers of Paul's teachings are immune from the deceptions of false apostles, prophets, and teachers. Evangelist Wendell Winkler described Paul as a master preacher next to Christ. According to him, “The greatest and most effective preacher who ever lived was the apostle Paul. He evangelized three continents and penned two-thirds of the New Testament’s epistles — sacred documents which have revolutionized the world".

False apostles who are the enemies of the cross of Jesus Christ have a reason why they attacked and keep attacking Paul. They want to keep their captives in perpetual bondage. They know that understanding the teachings of Paul is a veritable tool that sets the captives free. Discrediting the teachings and epistles of Paul is not only deceptive but harmful to Christianity. It is an attempt aimed at slandering the Bible for selfish reasons. Christians should be aware of those who claim to preach the Gospel but are working for their own benefit.