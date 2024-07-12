Home Opinion Biden's mental fitness: Who knew what, and when did they know it?

As a nation America is facing a crisis unlike any in living memory. President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline has caught many Americans by surprise, even as a shock. Why?

The main reason is that there has been an active campaign (dare we say conspiracy?) among the Democratic political establishment and the national media to collude with each other to shield the evidence of the president’s mental and physical decline.

The one group not surprised is the viewing audience of Fox News. They are the only major national news outlet that has regularly informed their viewing audience of the clear, compelling evidence of President Biden’s mental and physical deterioration.

First, it needs to be stressed that the issue is not about chronological age. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is 81 and no one questions his cognitive abilities. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be 83 in November and while many question his policies, no one questions his mental acuity. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 84 and no one questions her mental acumen. Retired reporter Geraldo Rivera is 81 and still demonstrates impressive cognitive and analytical skills.

The fact that Biden will be 82 in November is irrelevant. The question is that President Biden is clearly in significant and accelerating mental and physical decline and he occupies the most difficult, demanding job in the world, president of the United States. This is first and foremost a national security issue.

As Karl Rove has observed, he served at the right hand of a healthy 54-year-old George W. Bush for eight years in the White House and watched him age under the stress. We all watched the 48-year-old Barack Obama go completely gray during his eight-year White House tenure.

The number one issue is how safe is it for President Biden to remain president until the end of his term? Indeed, the question must be asked, “Is it realistic to think he can serve as a truly functioning president for four more years?”

Personally, I am profoundly grateful we had a fully-functioning president (John F. Kennedy) during the Cuban Missile Crisis (1962). And you never know when such a crisis will arise. It must always be remembered that cognitive decline always goes in just one direction—down.

It is becoming clearer every day that there has been a coordinated campaign of the media and political class to camouflage and deny President Biden’s serious mental decline. This effort has endangered America’s national security.

Everyone involved should be asked a variation of the question the late Senator Howard Baker repeatedly asked during the Watergate controversy, “What did the president know, and when did the president know it?”

The American people should be asking the media and political establishment, “What did you know and when did you know it?” and, “Why did you remain silent?”

The president I have had the closest personal relationship with was George W. Bush. If I had privately seen the kind of cognitive decline in him that we have seen in President Biden, I would have considered it my patriotic duty to report it to the public, regardless of any personal friendship or sense of loyalty to the president.

And my question to everyone who knew is simply this, “Why did you put political partisanship above the national security of the nation?”