Home Opinion Can we be thankful even when times are tough?

Thanksgiving offers us a regular opportunity to pause, reflect, and remember the countless ways God has shown His goodness in our lives. This season calls us not just to celebrate what we've been given but to cultivate a heart of thankfulness, one that is not confined to special occasions but becomes a way of life.

In our fast-paced, achievement-driven world, it's easy to focus on what we lack, what we’re waiting for, or what we need to accomplish. However, true peace and contentment are found when we take the time to acknowledge and give thanks for what God has already done in our lives.

In Luke 17, we read about Jesus encountering ten men suffering from leprosy, an affliction that isolates them from society and strips them of their dignity. These men were desperate for a cure. When they cry out to Jesus, He responds with a simple command: "Go, show yourselves to the priests." As they go, they are healed.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

But here's where the story takes a surprising turn — only one of the ten returns to give thanks. Jesus asks, "Were there not ten cleansed? Where are the nine? Was no one found to return and give praise to God except this foreigner?"

Jesus' words highlight that it's not enough to feel thankful; we must take the time to acknowledge and give glory to God for the blessings He has given us.

However, one of the most challenging yet profound lessons I have learned over the years is that thankfulness is not just a response to the good things God has given; it is a choice to trust Him even when our prayers have not been answered even when we're in the midst of our trials and difficulties.

Just as the Apostle Paul reminds us in Philippians 4:4, "Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice!" This command is remarkable because Paul wrote these words from prison, in chains, facing severe trials.

Paul rejoiced, not because his circumstances were easy but because he understood that God's presence, grace, and love were enough even in the midst of hardship. He was able to view life through the lens of eternity, as God would, rather than through his finite eyes.

Just as Jesus embraced suffering for our sake, we are called to develop a heart that can give thanks even amid our suffering. This doesn't mean we deny the pain or pretend it doesn't matter, but we acknowledge that God's grace is sufficient and that He is working in us through the difficulty. Gratitude in the face of suffering is a way of saying, "God, I trust You. I believe that You are still good, even when life is hard. I know that You are using this season to shape me into the image of Christ."

Gratitude recognizes God's provision in the past and declares trust in His promises for the future. Even before we see the solution to our problems or the end of our struggles, we can thank God for His unfailing love and faithfulness. Gratitude aligns us with God's purposes and reminds us that He is always at work, even when we can't see the outcome.

In 2 Timothy, Paul warns that in the last days, people will become increasingly unthankful. The failure to be thankful is not a minor issue; it's a sign of spiritual decay. When we forget to express gratitude, our hearts become hardened, and we lose sight of God's goodness. But when we choose to be thankful — whether in moments of joy or in seasons of pain — our hearts remain open to His transforming work.

This Thanksgiving, I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on all that God has done in your life. Take time to thank Him for His blessings — provision, protection, and love. But also, thank Him for the difficulties and the thorns in your side that have drawn you closer to Him and made you more like Christ. We can give thanks not only for the good but also for the grace that sustains us through the trials.

Gratitude is not just a momentary expression but a way of life. It's a choice we make daily, whether in moments of blessing or suffering. Like the healed leper, each of us should return to Jesus with hearts full of thanks, acknowledging His goodness in our lives.