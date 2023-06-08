Canada’s healthcare system isn't free – it costs lives

Canada’s healthcare system isn’t free. It comes at a high cost — the cost of human lives.

Medically assisted murder is the wages of Canada’s socialist healthcare system.

In 2016, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party passed a euthanasia bill (Bill C-14) called medical assistance in dying (MAID). It legalized the murder of adults with terminal illnesses or disabilities by so-called healthcare professionals.

The following year in 2017, the Canadian Medical Association Journal published a report saying:

“Medical assistance in dying could reduce annual health care spending across Canada by between $34.7 million and $138.8 million … Health care costs increase substantially among patients nearing the end of life, accounting for a disproportionate amount of health care spending. For example, in Manitoba, more than 20% of health care costs are attributable to patients within the 6 months before dying, despite their representing only 1% of the population.”

In other words, Canadians with deadly diseases are a major burden on Canada’s government-controlled healthcare system. The author of the report also said:

“Canadians die in hospitals more often than, say, our counterparts in America or Europe and … we have a lack of palliative care services even though we are trying to improve that. And therefore people end up spending their final days in the hospital.”

So as the report predicted, MAID has become extremely cost-effective for Canada. Actually, it’s presumably exceeded their expectations.

In 2016, the number of Canadians killed by MAID was 1,018. By 2020, however, it was 7,603 people.

These murders have been highly profitable for Canada’s healthcare system. For instance, Canada became the world’s leader in organ transplants immediately after it legalized medical assistance for dying.

In fact, Canada performed almost half of the world’s organ transplants the year it legalized MAID.

So with that in mind, it’s especially alarming that in 2021 Trudeau’s government passed an amendment (Bill C-7) to expand the list of people who could be killed by the healthcare system. Essentially, the bill added Canadians with any disabilities, any diseases — and starting on March 2024 — any mental illnesses to the kill list.

Meaning, adults with any physical or mental health conditions are eligible to be murdered by healthcare professionals in Canada. To be clear, this means every adult can apply to get killed for any reason — especially if they’re considered undesirable or burdensome by Canada’s healthcare system.

However, there’s nothing new under the sun. This isn’t the first time the Canadian healthcare system has widely violated the basic human rights of supposedly undesirable or burdensome people.

Almost 100 years ago the eugenicists movement in Canada prompted provinces like Alberta and British Columbia to pass laws that sterilized people with disabilities.

One of the biggest advocates for euthanasia in the country was the father of Canada’s socialist healthcare system: Tommy Douglas.

Like other socialists at the time, Douglas supported euthanasia as a means to improve the social and economic outcomes for proletariats or the working class. Therefore in his thesis, "The Problems of the Subnormal Family," he says:

“the ethics of the medical profession have always been of a very high order, and we have entrusted to them many duties just as delicate and as capable of misuse. The matter would have to be handled carefully. Only those mentally defective and those incurably diseased should be sterilized.”

Almost a century later, Tommy Douglas’ socialist healthcare system is implementing a new version of eugenics in Canada. This time, however, the healthcare system isn’t sterilizing people with disabilities and diseases: it’s murdering them.

We shouldn’t ignore the relationship between our healthcare system and medical assistance in dying. Our healthcare system is just as committed to killing some patients as it is to treating other patients.

Originally published at Slow to Write.