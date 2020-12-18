Chris Pratt's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' character's dark rebirth as bisexual

It has been revealed that the beloved character Peter Quill, played by actor Chris Pratt, of Guardians of the Galaxy is a polyamorous bisexual.

The development of Pratt’s character Peter Quill came via the comics. You can see a snip of the comic scene here. I want to relay to you how demonic this scene is: It’s not like Peter Quill was in a coffee shop with a close friend and casually came out as bisexual, not exactly.

In the comic scene, the setting is an ancient temple where “rebirthing” takes place. Quill is to be reborn into his new sexuality. A man awaits him in a temple bath in which Quill joins him, then a woman hops in next to him, kissing him on the cheek.

The heading on the comic page reads, “The House of Death and Rebirth”.

The man then whispers in Quill’s ear, “You’re Newborn and ready to learn our ways”.

The scene is overtly pornographic and sexual, taking place in the Temple of Death and Rebirth.

Chris Pratt has long held onto his Christian faith and I pray he has the courage to evaluate the role he is cast to play. If he holds to the God of the Bible, he ought to make a move and quickly. If by some chance Pratt is reading this article, my brother, if you love the Lord, don’t sell your soul for this part.

“For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, but lose his soul?" Mark 8:36

America is treading a dark path as of the past decade. Our media and entertainment are being bombarded with ungodly themes of children witches and things that are clearly dark. Take Disney’s recent cartoon, The Owl House, about a girl who is a witch’s apprentice. The little girl takes her fun little trips to hell to meet her teacher.

The darkness preys on children, just take a look at the satanic statue. It depicts a demon on a throne with two children looking up to it in admiration. The darkness wants the youth and the way to get to them is through entertainment.

If a child’s favorite character displays certain traits then that child will desire them. Movie heroes have an incredible effect on a young child’s psyche and they will ingest what they see in the entertainment world, and Satan knows this.

Parents, we need to take a stand now. Fathers, throw out any garbage entertainment and pull out the word of God and teach your kids the Truth. Mothers, lead by example in displaying a biblical household. We are in a war and your kids are the targets. Your kid’s mind is a coveted territory.

Church, I have been in a situation where I have seen (fought against) the demon-possessed. I am here to tell you as a witness of this evil that it is an other-worldly darkness beyond comprehension. If you ever have found yourself in this situation, the darkness is so suffocating it’s hard to move, and the power of God is the only thing you can fight with. This darkness is not to be toyed with; it is not to be entertained through quirky tv shows with fun themes. It is to be cast into the abyss and fought against with the light of Christ Jesus.

This evil desires to mask itself in more palatable ways to get into your homes and your hearts. If it can gain a foothold on a young impressionable mind, it will destroy it.

Entertainment themes are becoming more openly demonic and that can only mean that our culture is accepting this darkness. As Christians we must fight against this and hold our ground. Hold onto the hope of Christ which resides in you and stand firm.

