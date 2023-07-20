Christian civil disobedience in world that’s gone woke

Would you be willing to go to jail for using the wrong pronouns?

That question was on my mind recently as I prepared to preach at a church near Detroit on the topic of “Christian civil disobedience.” Just a few days prior, and long after I had started to prepare my sermon, the Michigan House of Representatives passed their latest progressive bill that could make using the wrong pronoun a felony, complete with jail time and fines up to $10,000.

Coincidence? No, I believe this was divinely ordained.

Have you ever considered how we, as Christians in America, are more like Pilate than we’d like to admit? Pilate knew that Jesus was innocent. Yet, he succumbed to social fear, demonstratively washing his hands of all responsibility before the masses.

How often do we allow the fear of man to control us? More importantly, how often do we choose to submit to the fear of man over the fear of God? When confronted with attacks on biblical values or on the Body of Christ, do we give in to social pressures that oppose God’s Word, remaining silent to avoid confrontation or ostracization, or do we stand up for Truth — even if it means the loss of our job, friends or, in Michigan, our freedom?

I often think of Matthew 12:30 and how we, as followers of Christ, cannot be lukewarm about the convictions of our faith:

“Whoever is not with me is against me, and whoever does not gather with me scatters.”

This explains why cracks and gaps in steadfastness lead us down paths of unrighteousness.

When faced with socially acceptable “truths” that undermine our faith, how are we to react? If we continue to allow our government and large corporations to bully us, they will gradually transform our culture into such extreme rebellion that persecution of Christians will be normalized.

If we love our children and grandchildren and care about their spiritual well-being, then we must consider this strongly: if we fail to show our children the power of Christ in our lives by refusing to stand up for what is right and against what is wrong, what biblical values will they themselves give up when persecution increases and intensifies throughout their own lives?

Acting in civil disobedience

Civil Disobedience is the means of peacefully expressing disagreement with the laws of those who rule or govern. It is a non-violent, peaceful method of protesting regulations and restrictions that are unethical or immoral.

Because Christ lives in us, we have the power of the Holy Spirit — the Spirit that leads us in righteousness and writes God’s Word upon our hearts. This Spirit within us allows us to take actions of civil disobedience in standing for our faith — even when it is uncomfortable, deemed politically incorrect or even unlawful.

We can be assured that God’s Word overrides governmental authority and societal standards. Therefore, when man’s laws violate biblical laws and when social pressures oppose His Truth, we must engage in saying ‘no’ to these devices of wickedness. Regardless of the outcome — whether it is the loss of our friends, freedom, business or life — we know that our heavenly reward is immensely greater.

“For whoever would save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake will find it” (Matthew 16:25).

Hating sin to love others

Acceptance of sin is not loving. What good is it for someone to gain the world and lose their soul for eternity? Is it right for us to accept sin for the sake of fearing offense when it means that others are living in darkness without Truth? What does sin look like in progression and multiplication as our nation comes to normalize evil and ignore God?

These are all crucial questions we need to ask ourselves, determining our stance from which we must take action. Michigan is merely a drop in the ocean of what is to come for Christians in America; we have the choice now to stand up for righteousness — not only for the sake of ourselves and our families, but also for those who are the victims of this movement, the very men and women who have yet to know their true identities in Christ.

We are all called to be different than Pilate; we can no longer stand idly by and watch our society crumble at the hands of Hell. We have the power of the Holy Spirit to stand boldly in courage for the things that are biblical, truthful and loving.

We can trust that Jesus, the One who spoke the world into existence, is on our side. He hears us, cares about us and loves us deeply. He is sovereign over the things of this world and has given us a Spirit of power, love and sound mind. We are a chosen, appointed people with the ability to radically transform the world through the power of God within us.

“Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect” (Romans 12:2).