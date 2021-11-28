Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Man does science with his soul. Your soul includes your intellect, emotions and decision-making ability. And most importantly, your soul is capable of interacting with God.

Christianity is not man reaching up to God, but God reaching down to man. Man did not ascend to Heaven in order to assist God. It was God who descended to Earth to die on the cross for the sins of man.

Christianity is not rocket science. God is far more complex than science.

Nobel Prize-winning physicist Paul A.M. Dirac said, “God is a mathematician of a very high order and He used advanced mathematics in constructing the universe.”

Some people find it hard to accept the fact that God is trillions of times smarter than the most intelligent scientist to ever walk on Earth.

As Albert Einstein famously said, “We are in the position of a little child entering a huge library filled with books in many languages. The child knows someone must have written those books. It does not know how. It does not understand the languages in which they are written. The child dimly suspects a mysterious order in the books but doesn’t know what it is. That, it seems to me, is the attitude of even the most intelligent human being toward God."

Man, by nature, becomes proud of his scientific knowledge, as if somehow he is the author of his intellectual prowess. Scripture draws man back to reality: “For who makes you different from anyone else? What do you have that you did not receive? And if you did receive it, why do you boast as though you did not?” (1 Cor. 4:7)

It was God who created man with a mind capable of doing science.

Former Cambridge University professor of mathematical physics John Polkinghorne said, “I believe that a full understanding of this remarkable human capacity for scientific discovery ultimately requires the insight that our power in this respect is the gift of the universe’s Creator who, in that ancient and powerful phrase, has made humanity in the image of God (Genesis 1:26-27). Through the exercise of this gift, those working in fundamental physics are able to discern a world of deep and beautiful order — a universe shot thorough with signs of mind. I believe that it is indeed the Mind of that world’s Creator that is perceived in this way. Science is possible because the universe is a divine creation.”

Christianity is not rocket science. Your immortal soul is far more complex than science. And with your soul you can actually come to know Jesus Christ and enter into a personal relationship with God (John 10:7-14).

Nicolaus Copernicus, the famous mathematician and astronomer (1473-1543), wisely said, “To know the mighty works of God, to comprehend His wisdom and majesty and power; to appreciate, in degree, the wonderful workings of His laws, surely all this must be a pleasing and acceptable mode of worship to the Most High, to whom ignorance cannot be more grateful than knowledge.”

The renowned French chemist and microbiologist Louis Pasteur said, “The more I study nature, the more I stand amazed at the work of the Creator. Science brings men nearer to God.”

And yet, a person will never know God until he trusts Jesus Christ as his Savior. Christianity is not rocket science. It is a relationship with the God of the universe. This relationship is entered into by grace through faith in the Messiah (Ephesians 2:8,9).

“Whoever believes in the Son has eternal life, but whoever rejects the Son will not see life, for God’s wrath remains on him” (John 3:36).

Theology operates on a much higher level than science. And theology can only be done properly with a correct understanding of Scripture. Nature reveals that there is a God. And Scripture reveals the Gospel, which is God’s plan of eternal redemption for those who humbly rely upon His grace and mercy for salvation (Romans 3:21-26).

Alexis Carrel won the 1912 Nobel Prize in medicine and physiology. Carrell said, “Jesus knows our world. He does not disdain us like the god of Aristotle. We can speak to Him and He answers us. Although He is a person like ourselves, He is God and transcends all things."

Christianity is not rocket science, but Jesus Christ can definitely bring you to Heaven the moment your body dies. Do you think aerospace engineering or scientific advances will ever be able to pull off that feat? Obviously not. It is too far above man’s pay grade.

Alexander Fleming was the Nobel Prize-winning British bacteriologist who discovered the life-saving antibiotic penicillin. Fleming was a devout Christian who said, “My greatest discovery was that I needed God, and that I was nothing without Him and that He loved me and showed His love by sending Jesus to save me."

Science does not have the capacity or the power to forgive sins and usher souls to Heaven. Christianity is not rocket science, but it is your only path to God and to eternal life in Paradise. Do you want to know Jesus Christ and enter Heaven when you die?

My recent CP op-ed may be of interest: “5 Critical Facts about Life after Death.” You might also want to read my 2013 CP op-ed, “The Mathematical Proof for Christianity is Irrefutable,” and my 2016 CP op-ed, “Scientism Stems from a One-Dimensional Worldview.”

Blaise Pascal was a 17th century French mathematician, physicist, inventor, writer and Christian philosopher. Pascal said, “He that takes truth for his guide, and duty for his end, may safely trust to God’s providence to lead him aright.”

God’s providence has led you here. And how you respond to this information will determine whether you draw closer to your Creator and to Paradise or move further away from God and the heavenly home He is preparing for everyone who comes to the Father through the Son (John 14:1-6).

Christianity is not rocket science, but it does require wisdom from God’s Word and from the Holy Spirit if you are going to understand and believe the good news of the Gospel (2 Timothy 3:15-17; 1 Cor. 2:12-14). Otherwise, all you have to hang your soul on is science. And science cannot transport your body and soul any farther than the moon.