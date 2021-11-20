5 critical facts about life after death

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Benjamin Franklin famously said, “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.” And nowhere is this life principle more consequential than in man’s reluctance to plan for life after death.

Several hundred people will die while you are reading this article, and many of them will be horrified to see what awaits them on the other side.

As the clock continues to wind down for each one of us, here are 5 critical facts you need to know about life after death:

1. Heaven is not man’s default destination

Contrary to popular opinion, Heaven is not the automatic destination of human beings. We are all sinners and our sin has separated us from God (Isaiah 59:2; Romans 3:10-12). Believe it or not, man’s default destination in eternity is actually Hell. Scripture makes this fact abundantly clear.

If Heaven was man’s default destination, there would have been no need for the Son of God to be born in Bethlehem and die on the cross for the sins of the world.

And even though multitudes of people show little interest in being reconciled to their Creator, God nevertheless "wants everyone to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth” (1 Timothy 2:4).

2. Every human being will spend eternity in one of two extreme eternal destinations

Jesus spoke often about the extreme destinations of Heaven and Hell. “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it” (Matthew 7:13,14).

There is only one path to "eternal pleasures” (Psalm 16:11) in Paradise where everyone experiences never-ending joy. Jesus said, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6).

Millions of people in Hell today would give anything for just one more opportunity to be reconciled to God. Jesus spoke about a man who went to Hell and was “in torment.” He said, “I am in agony in this fire,” (Luke 16:19-31) and he remains in Hell today. In fact, he will never be allowed to leave the torturous prison where he is being punished for his sins against God.

The only way to escape eternal punishment in Hell is to have your sins washed away by the blood of Jesus through faith in the Savior (Hebrews 9:11-14). “Since we have now been justified by His blood, how much more shall we be saved from God’s wrath through Him” (Romans 5:9).

As Charles Spurgeon, the “Prince of Preachers,” put it: “Morality will keep you out of jail, but only the blood of Jesus will keep you out of Hell." I encourage you to read my 2014 CP op-ed titled, “Would You Forsake Unbelief to Avoid Hell?"

3. God loves you and wants you to come to Heaven

The Apostle Peter wrote, “The Lord is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9). “Christ died for sins once for all, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God” (1 Peter 3:18).

Jesus said, “God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him will not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him. Whoever believes in Him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe stands condemned already because he has not believed in the name of God’s one and only Son” (John 3:16-18).

Notice the default position of unbelievers in those words from Jesus. Unbelievers on Earth are already under condemnation as a result of their transgressions and unbelief.

Another CP op-ed I wrote on this topic is titled: “Is Your Name in Heaven’s Reservation Book?"

4. What happens on Earth stays in eternity

A popular advertising gimmick states: “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.” They claim you can engage in secret escapades in “Sin City” and no one will ever find out. Try telling that to those who have experienced the exact opposite.

And if consequences can follow you home from Las Vegas, just imagine what it must be like for those who have reached their eternal destination. The joy in Heaven and the agony in Hell never ends.

The Apostle Paul wrote, “Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. The one who sows to please his sinful nature, from that nature will reap destruction; the one who sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life” (Galatians 6:7-8).

5. No one is promised tomorrow

Whitney Houston was only 48 years old when her soul suddenly departed from her body in 2012. The Winans Family sang “Tomorrow” at her funeral, with these lyrics:

"Jesus said, 'Here I stand, Won’t you please take my hand,' And you said, 'I will tomorrow’...Tomorrow, who promised you tomorrow? Better choose the Lord today, For tomorrow very well might be today."

James wrote, “Now listen, you who say, ’today or tomorrow we will go to this or that city, spend a year there, carry on business and make money.’ Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes” (James 4:13-15).

There is no third option after death, and no soul is ever annihilated. This is why Jesus said, “What does it profit a man to gain the whole world, yet lose his soul?” (Mark 8:36) Failing to plan for Heaven is planning to fail for eternity. And burying your head in the sand will not change the fact that your soul is immortal.

When you look back at this day at some point in the future, will it be remembered as the glorious day you reserved your spot in Heaven? Or will this day be forever lodged in your mind as the dreadful day you refused to secure your reservation in Paradise?

“You do not have because you do not ask God” (James 4:2).

If you will humble yourself today at the foot of the cross, you can receive the free gift of everlasting life in Heaven.

Tomorrow could very well be too late.