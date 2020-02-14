Christians should be advocates for 'Dreamers'

What are the most pressing issues in Washington today? Politicians were focused on impeachment and now many will shift attention to upcoming primary and general elections. Issues out of the national spotlight which don’t garner immediate votes rarely pop onto the radar.

In following Jesus’ example and His charge that we are the salt of the earth, however, Christians throughout the ages have led the charge for positive social and cultural changes that politicians are often slow to take ownership of. Beginning with the first orphanages in the Roman Empire to the end of slavery in Europe and America, everything from fighting for equality and civil rights to educational opportunities for the economically disadvantaged, has Christian roots.

There are areas today where Christians should be promoting political change as well. As I explain below, I believe that the plight of the "Dreamers" is one of those cases. There does not appear to be enough of an incentive for self-interested, elected leaders to act, so agitation from the outside is likely required. After explaining why I see this stance as biblically sound, I will also describe how the wrong approach can attenuate the success of our efforts or even become counterproductive.

It is clear that the Bible commands us to look out and stand up for those who are in bad situations through no fault of their own. In both the Old and New Testaments in the Bible, instructions such as these are usually given using orphans and widows as examples.

learn to do good; seek justice, correct oppression; bring justice to the fatherless, plead the widow's cause. (Isaiah 1:17 ESV) Religion that is pure and undefiled before God the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world. (James 1:27 ESV)

Today’s Dreamers absolutely fit the ‘widows and orphans’ criteria, having been brought to the United States and trapped between two countries through no fault of their own. All Bible-based Christians should have a real interest in seeing the status of the Dreamers resolved in a quick and satisfactory fashion. To keep this issue alive, Christians should push for a full legal solution for the Dreamers and agitate for it to happen sooner than later.

Of course, reasonable and compassionate people will disagree on the policy parameters of immigration overall. And that is where we must be careful not to muddy the biblical waters with our personal opinions. Self-righteously condemning others who don’t agree with our individual desires on all components of immigration mutes our voices on the areas where we speak with a clear biblical mandate. For this reason, the "Dreamers" deserve a singular focus.

The truth is most of the Bible’s directives on immigrants (or sojourners) deal with us more on a personal level than on a national or political level.

You shall not wrong a sojourner or oppress him, for you were sojourners in the land of Egypt. You shall not mistreat any widow or fatherless child. (Exodus 22: 21 – 22 ESV) You shall not oppress a sojourner. You know the heart of a sojourner, for you were sojourners in the land of Egypt. (Exodus 23: 9 ESV)

In back to back chapters, we see God instructing His people to treat those from other countries well. Regardless of what level of immigration exists or the varying places from which immigrants come, Christians should treat others as they would wish to be treated. The other area where the Bible gives us direct instruction is regarding how we build our churches and our Christian families. Again, there is to be no discrimination based on race or country of origin (among other things).

Here there is not Greek and Jew, circumcised and uncircumcised, barbarian, Scythian, slave, free; but Christ is all, and in all. (Colossians 3: 11 ESV)

I personally am for a higher level of immigration than the U.S. currently allows (and for retaining elements of chain migration to keep families together). But the Bible doesn’t compel me to hold those views. Because I am familiar with the brutality of human trafficking, I’m not for open borders, though some people are. But these positions are not biblically mandated and where one stands on them should never be used to cast charges of moral inferiority against another.

When Christians demand a solution for "Dreamers" (because they are caught between two countries through no fault of their own), we are respected for standing on biblical principles. But when we combine initiatives such as this with others that just meet our personal preferences, it lessens the likelihood that a solution is provided and if we appear self-righteous, it crushes the legitimacy of our voice.

I am convinced Christians must speak about, post about and write to their legislators about implementing a permanent legal solution for the "Dreamers." DACA is just an Executive Order which arm-twists the concept of prosecutorial discretion, leaving "Dreamers" living in limbo. The Supreme Court is adjudicating a challenge to DACA and it may not withstand the legal scrutiny. A permanent fix by congress, signed by the President is required – one that does not hold the "Dreamers" hostage to a comprehensive immigration reform package!

Christians should adopt this cause. The "Dreamers" have all but been forgotten and Christians need to keep their issue alive in the public discourse. Pray for the "Dreamers" and the government officials on whom they are waiting. Share this article, write your elected officials in Washington, hold a local event to bring the issue to light in your community or trend on social media. We just can’t allow this issue to die.