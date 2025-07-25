Home Opinion Christmas in July can save you money

Dear Chuck,

I just finished paying off credit card debt from Christmas. What should I do right now to avoid repeating this mistake?

Christmas Is Coming

Dear Christmas Is Coming,

The term Christmas in July was introduced as a fun celebration at a girls’ camp in Brevard, North Carolina, back in 1933. Over the years, “Christmas in July” has been used to call people to action to collect gifts in advance of the real Christmas celebration in December. A church in Washington, D.C. held a summer donation drive in 1942 to gather gifts to send to missions in time for Christmas. The U.S. Post Office did the same during World War II for soldiers stationed overseas.

Similarly, you can plan ahead for Christmas now to avoid being burdened with last-minute shopping and debt. Love, affirmation, joy, and hope can be given without spending any money, but it does take planning!

Many of our sweetest Christmas memories cost nothing. Ask God for creativity to bless those you love while staying within your budget. Determine how much cash you can spend and resolve to stick to that. Keep things simple and God-honoring. Contrary to what the world or your peers tell you, gifts do not have to cost a lot of money. Give your time or talent or pass down heirlooms. The memories spent together will last longer than the latest retail trends.

Traditions

Now is the perfect time to ask your family to submit their favorite traditions. Record them for reference and plan a way to implement what you can.

Decorations



Make your own or begin shopping at garage sales and thrift stores. Facebook Marketplace has a wide variety of items for sale.

Food

Collect your favorite holiday recipes. You could assemble a “family favorites” cookbook with generations of traditional dishes. It would make a nice gift!

Gifts

If you are artistic, begin projects that will bless others.

Have family heirlooms you can pass down? These make special gifts. Like to cook? Gather recipes you can prepare and freeze in the months ahead. Are you a gardener? Propagate living gifts. I know my wife loves receiving plants from friends!

Write affirmations. You have months to thoughtfully prepare. I did this for one year and spoke them aloud to each of our children and grandchildren. The children were spellbound as I celebrated how God uniquely created them. Send the affirmations in cards to those who cannot be with you.

Think of a family or individual you can bless anonymously. Pull the children in on this so they have the joy of giving money or sharing toys with someone in need. They will love knowing you entrust them to keep it a “big secret!” They do not have to know names or details, but they can experience that “it is more blessed to give than to receive” (Acts 20:35). Remember your church staff and missionaries. December can be tough for them.

Activities

Review your calendar to see what you did last December. It may have been a flurry of recitals, concerts, and parties. Prioritize your family by guarding your time.

Build compassion in the hearts of your children by visiting the lonely, sick, or grieving in your community. Find ways you can serve together.

Schedule an afternoon or evening to host a caroling party or potluck open house. A white elephant gift exchange can be hilarious or deeply meaningful, depending on your intent. We know a family who does this among themselves every year. We were privileged to be invited one year to experience the fun.

Put Christmas concerts, plays, and programs on your calendar, especially those that are free! Start saving now for those that aren’t.

Collect good books to read aloud as a family. Check used bookstores. Read an Advent devotional together.

Gather holiday puzzles. They are fun to keep out on a table. Have a stash of board games? One of my sons buys his at thrift stores. Monopoly marathons are a tradition during the holidays with our now-grown sons.

Do you send Christmas cards? Book your photographer (or friend with an iPhone), and order them early.

Plan a New Year’s Day walk, followed by a brunch. Include friends, family, or neighbors. Pray a blessing over each attendee for the year ahead.

Make a commitment not to use debt

Whether or not money is an issue, we have the privilege and responsibility of stewarding what God provides. Ignore retailers’ gimmicks and choose to give that which has lasting value.

Often, we overspend on ourselves during the Christmas season as we see things we want while shopping for others. When tempted to spend money on yourself, ask if it is a need or a want. What better uses could you find with the money you save? Remind yourself how much more joy you will have after showing affection and generosity to your loved ones but not having any debt in January!

Check out this article about ways you can cultivate a grateful attitude in your kids at Christmas.

This July, plan your December around the gift of Christ. Set goals and prepare your time wisely so you and your loved ones will be blessed — free of debt!

“Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:19–21 ESV).

If you have other burdensome credit card debt, consider reaching out to Christian Credit Counselors, a trusted partner of Crown. They are a valuable resource to help get you on the road to financial freedom.