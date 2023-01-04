Creating the illusion of ‘scientific consensus’ to demand censorship

During the 2022 address to the Federation of State Medical Boards, Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Rachel Levine exclaimed: “There is substantial misinformation about gender affirming care for transgender (youth) … the country is facing an onslaught of anti-LGBTQI+ actions at the state levels across the United States ... The positive value of gender-affirming care for youth and adults is not in scientific or medical dispute, and we need to use our clinicians voice to collectively advocate for our tech companies to create a healthier, cleaner information environment.” This address came after multiple conservative states began to restrict what many doctors and scientists believe to be unethical and harmful genital mutilation of our young.

Though the first part of Levine’s statement could be considered a misguided opinion, his claim that the “positive value” of sex change treatment for minors is “not in scientific or medical dispute” was fraudulent and demands redress. This lie is used to censor opposing voices fighting for children. It’s time to end the destructive illusion of scientific consensus for censorship. Let me explain.

First, Levine’s claims on this subject are clearly scientifically unsound. Congressman Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) put it best in his tweet responding to Levine: “Admiral (Levine) asserts 'need' for Ministry of Truth. To deny this: xy does not equal xx. It takes male & female to reproduce. Every egg is x. Sperm is y or x. At conception (save exceedingly rare cases), the baby human is xy (male) or xx (female). Nothing changes reality. Embrace the science.”

Contrary to Levine’s claims, there is no “consensus” in favor of minor sex change procedures. Sweden, Finland, the U.K., and the state of Florida have reviewed the data and all came to the same conclusion that the alleged benefits of sex change treatment do not outweigh the risks. The primary advocate of minor sex change “treatment,” the American Association of Pediatrics (AAP) has unfortunately become politicized. It bases its position supporting “gender-affirming treatment” for youths on one non-peer-reviewed article that misrepresents the research and omits all studies that undermine the position. Additionally, the AAP suppresses all efforts by opposing pediatricians for a systematic review of the alleged AAP research on the topic. Of note, the AAP has been previously proven wrong in its COVID guidelines regarding masking, school closures, and other public health measures.

The bottom line is that the alleged “scientific” support for sex change procedures for our young is lacking in true science and is politically tainted. To censor debate on this topic, as Levine demands, is to risk ruining the lives of countless children.

Unfortunately for America, the fraudulent illusion of a consensus has become the norm on the Left. In October 2020, the fraudulent expert “consensus” among the top 51 retired intelligence officials, including former heads of the CIA and DIA, was that the Hunter Biden laptop was “Russian Disinformation.” This statement was used to support big tech and media censoring and discrediting the story, which turned out to be true.

The dynamic of the illusion of consensus was in high gear during COVID and allowed for mistakes, including draconian mask and lockdown policies, to cause much harm. With the Wuhan lab leak theory, the illusion of scientific “consensus” against the lab leak theory was ruthless. According to Fox News: “The scientists who supported the (lab leak) theory had research papers rejected, and the media branded them conspiracy theorists … Lord Matt Ridley, author of the book Viral: The Search for the Origin of COVID-19, told Fox News that funding was also a motive for silence. ‘Senior scientists were quietly saying to me, We think you're right that it does need to be taken seriously, but we don't say so because the funding agencies might give us a hard time.’”

Americans can no longer tolerate the Progressive tactic of appealing endlessly to an alleged consensus in order to end every debate. It has been catastrophic for America and continues to destroy not only dissenters of the party line, but any form of constructive dialogue as well. The future of our children is now at stake. The God who created us man and woman and who established the order of the universe will not be mocked. His Truth must be allowed to penetrate the darkness in America.