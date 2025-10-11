Home Opinion This is deadly serious: Democrat Va. AG candidate Jay Jones politically violent texts

We’ve all heard it before from politicians and pundits on both sides of the aisle. They finally reach the end of their stump speech or broadcast, pause dramatically, and then warn you that “This is the most important election of our lifetime.”

Sure, sure. That’s what you said last time. And the time before that. But the election came and went, and the world didn’t stop spinning. The sun didn’t darken. Life went on.

But life is changing fast in these not-so-United States. In the last few years, we’ve witnessed a surge in deadly acts of politically motivated violence — almost all of them perpetrated by leftists of one rotten flavor or another (pro-LGBT, Antifa, anti-ICE, pro-abortion, pro-Hamas, you name it), and almost all of them targeting conservatives, Christians, or Republicans.

Most notably, of course, was the public assassination of conservative Christian hero, husband, father, and now martyr Charlie Kirk, just four short weeks ago.

If you, as a normal patriotic American citizen, had hoped that the left would “tone things down” after Charlie was shot through the neck — and explicitly for his Christian and conservative beliefs and speech — you would be wrong.

Instead, the Left is doubling down on its violent rhetoric. After all, if the only “good fascist” is a “dead fascist” (and these days anyone to the right of Bill Clinton is a fascist), why would they stop? Why indeed when you understand that not only is the left not ashamed of using speech and slogans that incite physical and even deadly force against their opponents but that they feel completely morally justified in doing so. They think we are Nazis. That you are a Nazi. And what do you with Nazis? Well, you know.

Which brings me to Virginia. Specifically, the current Democrat nominee for attorney general, Jay Jones.

Now, I don’t live in Virginia. I live in North Carolina. But I’ve driven across the state line countless times — enough times to know that “Virginia is for lovers.”

Apparently, Virginia is also for “candidates for the top law enforcement position in the state who fantasize about killing their political rivals, desecrating their graves, and wishing death upon their kids, too.” Not as catchy. Or as welcoming. I can see why their tourism department didn’t go with that one.

Make no mistake, this is a deadly serious issue at play in the Commonwealth. Just last Friday, National Review broke a truly shocking story: It published a string of texts sent by Jay Jones in 2022 to one of his former colleagues in the Virginia House of Delegates shortly after then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert, a Republican, had publicly offered condolences for the death of retired Democrat Del. Joe Johnson.

In a private text exchange with Carrie Coyner, Jones described a hypothetical scenario involving Gilbert, mass murderers Pol Pot and Adolf Hitler, and two bullets. Who of the three would get the bullets?

For Jones, it wasn’t much of a dilemma: “Gilbert gets two bullets to the head … Spoiler: Put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time.”

According to The Federalist, it didn’t stop there. They reported that after these texts,

“Jones called Coyner after the exchange and ‘doubled down,’ saying that public policy would only change if those in charge feel pain, ‘like the pain that parents feel when they watch their children die from gun violence,’ according to a source ‘familiar with the exchange’ cited by the outlet. He also reportedly ‘suggested he wished Gilbert’s wife could watch her own child die in her arms so that Gilbert might reconsider his political views, prompting Coyner to hang up the phone in disgust.’”

Yet again, Jones didn’t stop wishing death on anyone and everyone who didn’t see eye to eye with his radical leftist agenda. In the follow-up texts to this dark and violent phone call, further texts reveal he meant what he said.

“You were talking about hopping [sic] Jennifer Gilbert’s children would die,” Coyner wrote in one message, referring to Gilbert’s wife.

“Yes, I’ve told you this before,” Jones replied. “Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy.”

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Jones made sure to circle back and add, “I mean do I think Todd and Jennifer are evil? And that they’re breeding little fascists? Yes.”

When you read an interchange like this, one that is so proudly wicked, explicitly violent, darkly demonic, and more, it can be hard to know how exactly to respond.

This is the kind of language you expect to find in a serial killer’s manifesto. Instead, it’s what’s been hiding in the mind and heart of a man running to be none other than the attorney general of one of the largest states in America.

In the Bible, Jesus taught that “The good person out of the good treasure of his heart produces good, and the evil person out of his evil treasure produces evil, for out of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaks” (Luke 6:45).

From the overflow of the heart the mouth speaks … and texts.

This means that what’s in Jay Jones’s heart is simple but shocking: Murder.

Equally shocking has been the response from other Virginia Democrats, including the top of the ticket for statewide office, gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger.

Spanberger, who earlier this election cycle told her supporters to “let your rage fuel you,” has refused to step away from Jones or call for his removal from the ticket.

The same goes for just about every other major liberal politician and political group in Virginia. Sure, they’ve offered mealy-mouthed caveats about such language being “unacceptable,” but then they immediately pivot into pointing fingers at Donald Trump and doubling down on their endorsement of Jones.

As Mollie Hemingway from The Federalist insightfully suggested, “perhaps the reason every single Democrat is standing behind Virginia Democrat AG candidate Jay Jones, who fantasized about Republicans getting assassinated and their children dying, is because they more or less agree with him.”

She’s not wrong. I said it’s “shocking” that the other leftists in Virginia would stand by their comrade, but let’s be honest, it really isn’t. This is who the left is.

For the Left, who trace their ideological roots back to the bloody guillotines of the French Revolution and through the killing fields of the Khmer Rouge, the presence of violence in their political quest for eternal power isn’t a bug — it’s a feature.

For Jones specifically, though, it’s a pattern. Coyner also revealed that back in 2020, in another heated and disturbing phone call, Jones suggested that it might be a good thing if a few cops got killed in the line of duty. “Well, maybe if a few of them died, that they would move on, not shooting people, not killing people.”

Dead cops. Dead kids. Dead political opponents. Is there anyone Jay Jones doesn’t want to see die if it would help his political career and his ideological agenda?

The fact that such a question is not, even in the slightest, hyperbole should send every reasonable conservative and Christian rushing to the polls to vote against this madness next month.

The gravity of the situation cannot be overstated. If Jay Jones stays in the race and wins, after being exposed for texting about putting “bullets” in the head of his political rivals and wishing death on literal kids just because they have conservative parents … then the left will know that not only are there no repercussions for their violence and incitement but that they will actually be rewarded for it at the ballot box.

The fact that the entire political apparatus of the Left hasn’t called on Jay Jones to drop out yet is an actual “mask drop” moment.

Behind every shout about “protecting our sacred democracy” hides a face that would rather see conservatives put in the ground than lose their power.

In Deuteronomy 30:19, Moses charges the Israelites before the Lord to follow God and keep His commandments so that they may live: “I call Heaven and earth to witness against you today, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and curse. Therefore choose life, that you and your offspring may live.”

No, Virginian voters aren’t about to cross the Jordan and inherit the Promised Land. But they do have their own Rubicon to cross. They have the opportunity to choose life for themselves and their offspring. And what they find on the other side of that choice in this upcoming election will either be a political safe haven or a dangerous and violent hellscape.

Putting two bullets in the head of his political rivals. Fantasizing about children being killed. Boasting that he would urinate on the graves of dead Republicans. And labeling little kids “fascists.”

Imagine a man who thinks like that, who talks like that, serving as the top law enforcement officer in your state. A man who harbors such hatred in his heart for those who simply disagree with him politically running point for your state’s judicial system.

You think he’s going to use that power fairly? Justly? Righteously, as he is commanded to do by God as a civil magistrate in Romans 13?

Not a chance. If someone like that takes office, it’s going to be open season on Christians, conservatives, and Republicans everywhere — and their kids.

If you live in Virginia, you need to take this seriously, for it is serious. Deadly serious.

Nothing less than life and death is on the ballot next month. So maybe, actually, this is the most important election of your lifetime.

Originally published at the Standing for Freedom Center.