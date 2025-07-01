Home Opinion Dear Reluctant Evangelist: God doesn’t call the qualified

Let me start with a story — because sometimes the best truths arrive dressed as punchlines.

A police officer pulls a guy over and sees two penguins in the backseat. He says, “Sir, you can’t just drive around with endangered animals. Take them to the zoo.” The man nods and drives away.

The next day? Same guy. Same penguins. Only this time they’re wearing Hawaiian shirts and sunglasses.

The officer says, “I thought I told you to take them to the zoo!”

The guy replies, “I did. Today we’re going to the beach.”

Funny — but also painfully familiar. That’s how many Christians live: singing, serving, studying… but missing the main thing. And the main thing is still the Gospel.

Jesus didn’t say, “Consider sharing the Gospel.” He said, “Go”



Yet studies tell us that 95% of Christians have never led anyone to Christ. Only 2% invited an unchurched person to church last year. We’ll passionately recommend taco trucks, Netflix series, or gym apps — but when it comes to Jesus, suddenly we fall strangely silent.

Why?

Some stay quiet out of fear. Rejection stings. We don’t want to be labeled judgmental or pushy. But what if they’re not offended? What if they’re grateful? Hungry for hope?

Others stay quiet out of insecurity. We’re afraid we’ll get stumped. What if they ask a question we can’t answer? But here’s the truth: it’s okay to say, “I don’t know.” You’re not trying to win a debate — you’re trying to win a soul. 1 Peter 3:15 says to be ready with an answer — with gentleness and respect. That’s evangelism 101: be winsome if you want to win some.

Some of us assume everyone’s already heard. Trust me — they haven’t. Biblical illiteracy is the new normal. I was recently in Germany where only 2% of the population identifies as Christian. In America, over half of adults say they’d be open to a conversation about faith. Among friends and family? That jumps to over 90%.

I was that guy once. Searching. And even though believers avoided me, I held onto every Gospel tract handed my way. Not because I needed more pamphlets — but because I needed someone to explain the truth.

Here’s the hard truth: some of us don’t speak up because … we don’t really care. We see unbelievers as enemies instead of captives. But 2 Timothy 2:26 says they’re in the devil’s trap. They’re bound — but not beyond hope.

Even atheist Penn Jillette once said, “If you believe in Heaven and Hell, how much do you have to hate someone not to proselytize?” That one hits hard — and it should.

Let’s talk about Jonah.

Jonah wasn’t scared he’d fail. He was scared he’d succeed. God said, “Go to Nineveh.” Jonah said, “No thanks,” and boarded a ship in the exact opposite direction.

Now Nineveh wasn’t just spiritually lost — it was violently pagan. Think ancient ISIS. But God loved them enough to send a prophet. Jonah didn’t want to go precisely because he knew God might forgive them.

After his little … underwater retreat, Jonah finally went. Preached a single sentence. And the whole city repented. One of the greatest revivals in history — led by the most reluctant preacher in Scripture.

Sound familiar?

Maybe California is our Nineveh



People are fleeing the state in droves. And yes, it’s expensive. And chaotic. But I haven’t given up on it — and neither has God.

The Jesus Movement started here. We baptized 4,500 people here in one day. The Harvest Crusade? Still happening — right here in California. Don’t tell me God can’t do it again.

And don’t tell me He can’t use you.

God seems to love calling the unlikely:

Moses stuttered.

Jeremiah was too young.

Peter denied Jesus.

Lazarus? He was dead.

No excuses. God doesn’t call the qualified — He qualifies the called.

And here’s the best part: there’s joy in sharing. Psalm 126 says those who sow in tears will reap in joy. Jesus said there’s rejoicing in Heaven over one sinner who repents. The happiest Christians I know aren’t the ones nitpicking theology on social media. They’re the ones reaching the lost with tears in their eyes and love in their voices.

Jonah’s story is a warning, too. Every step away from God was a step down. Down to Joppa. Down into the ship. Down into the sea. Down into the fish. Down into the deep.

Running from God is always expensive — and exhausting.

So maybe this message isn’t just about those people you’re called to reach.

Maybe it’s about you.

Are you running from God’s call on your life? Have you let fear, fatigue, or frustration drown out your willingness to obey?

Because God’s plan for you is better than anything you could dream up.

Jesus said, “Go.” Will you say “No”? Or will you say, “Here I am, Lord. Send me”?

The world is hurting. The Gospel is powerful. And the harvest is ready.

Let’s stop being reluctant.

Let’s start being obedient.

Let’s go.

