Do the Ten Commandments apply to Christians today?

The helpful website, gotquestions.org, has over 10,000 answers to frequently asked Bible questions, such as this one: "Do Christians have to obey the Old Testament law?"

After briefly explaining some of the laws that were given to God's people, (Ten Commandments, civil, ceremonial) their website states, "None of the Old Testament law is binding on Christians today."

Do you see any problem with their answer?

While it is true that God does not expect believers today to follow the Old Testament laws regarding the sacrificial system, food and clothing rules, etc., it is unwise in my view to claim that the Ten Commandments are not "binding on Christians today."

After all, examine the New Testament instructions given to Christians in the words of Jesus, and the writings of Paul, Peter and James. While Scripture makes it clear that Christians "are not under law, but under grace," (Romans 6:14) followers of Christ are presented with many rules for holy living in the New Testament. And these godly instructions line up beautifully with the Ten Commandments.

While Christians never earn God's forgiveness and salvation by obeying the Law, believers are nevertheless clearly called to "aim for perfection," (2 Cor. 13:11) "do everything in love," (2 Cor. 16:14) and "say 'No' to ungodliness and worldly passions" (Titus 2:12). The Ten Commandments convey essentially the same message.

Pastor Andy Stanley authored a book in 2018 in which he wrote, "The Ten Commandments have no authority over you. None. To be clear: Thou shalt not obey the Ten Commandments."

While Pastor Stanley certainly does not encourage Christians to steal, kill and commit adultery, or deliberately break any of the Ten Commandments, his willingness to toss aside these historic edicts as nothing more than a remnant of biblical history is shocking.

You see, every instruction for believers in the New Testament came from the same God who gave His people the Ten Commandments. The New Testament instructions, like the Ten Commandments, teach God's people to love the Lord and to love others.

It is terribly misleading at best to suggest that Christians today should disregard these inspired Old Testament commands, especially since God graciously gave them for the benefit and spiritual growth of His people.

Rather than lowering the bar during His earthly ministry, Jesus actually raised the bar for His followers. For example, Jesus said, "You have heard that it was said, 'Do not commit adultery. But I tell you that anyone who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart" (Matthew 5:27-28).

Likewise, Jesus said, "You have heard that it was said to the people long ago, 'Do not murder' ... but anyone who says, 'You fool!' will be in danger of the fire of Hell" (Matthew 5:21-22).

Jesus used the Ten Commandments as a jumping-off point when He raised the bar. Jesus would not have pointed to them if He wanted His followers to think that the Ten Commandments have no relevance for New Testament believers.

In reality, the Ten Commandments are the authoritative Word of God, revealing His will for His people. God did not change His mind about those commandments when Jesus came to Earth to purchase our salvation by dying on the cross for our sins. I see no value whatsoever in downplaying the importance of the Ten Commandments for Christians today.

Pastor Kevin DeYoung wisely wrote, "The church has historically put the Ten Commandments at the center of its teaching ministry, especially for children and new believers. ... For virtually all of church history, when people asked, 'How do we do discipleship? How do we teach our kids about the Bible? What do new Christians need to know about Christianity?" Their answer always included an emphasis on the Ten Commandments."

Jesus said, "Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them. I tell you the truth, until heaven and earth disappear, not the smallest letter, not the least stroke of a pen, will by any means disappear from the Law" (Matthew 5:17-18).

God's Law is critically important. For one thing, "The Law was put in charge to lead us to Christ" (Galatians 3:24). The Law is a mirror that when looking into it reveals our sin and our need for the Savior. But the Law has another important purpose. It teaches believers how to live in a way that is pleasing to God.

The Apostle Paul instructed the saints in Ephesus, "Find out what pleases the Lord" (Galatians 5:24). The Ten Commandments show followers of Christ what God expects of us. When believers meditate upon instructions in the New Testament, along with the Ten Commandments, we learn what pleases the Lord.

Christians seek to obey God not in order to be saved, but because we have already been saved through faith in Jesus. And since we are no longer under law but under grace, we are highly motivated and greatly empowered by the Holy Spirit to engage in thoughts and behavior that bring glory to the Lord.

While we ourselves are far from perfect, we are forgiven by our Savior whose perfect life, death and resurrection guarantee our eternal inheritance in Heaven.

So go ahead, Christian. Apply the Ten Commandments to your life of discipleship. You will be stronger for it.