Does the Holy Spirit depart from us when we grieve Him?

When I was a young believer, I was often told that as soon as a Christian sins, the Holy Spirit walks out on the individual. This belief has made me feel empty whenever I did anything contrary to the Word of God. I was told by my pastor that the Holy Spirit does not dwell in any vessel that is not pure or holy. “Do not grieve the Holy Spirit of God, with whom you were sealed for the day of redemption” (Ephesians 4:13). This verse was often used to teach that the Spirit abandons us whenever we grieve Him.

If the Holy Spirit angrily departs from us when we grieve Him, what hope do we have as believers?

Christ called the Holy Spirit “the Helper.” “But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, he will teach you all things and bring to your remembrance all that I have said to you” (John 14:26). We need help from God especially when we fall into sin. If our Helper abandons us in the moment of darkness, then He is not the Spirit of God. The Scripture says, “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit” (Romans 8:1).

The truth is, there are only two categories of people in this world: Christians who walk by the Spirit and those who walk by the flesh. Those who walk by the flesh are condemned because the Holy Spirit does not dwell in so-called “fleshy Christians.” "For those who are led by the Spirit of God are the children of God" (Roman 8:14). Unfortunately, there are people who claim to be Christians who are led purely by their flesh.

There is a great difference between falling into sin and living in sin. The Holy Spirit will walk away from Christians who habitually live in sin and use the grace of God as a license to sin. But those who are led by Him, who deviate from God’s law, are always restored and receive forgiveness.

David was afraid that God would take away the Holy Spirit from him: “Do not cast me away from Your presence, And do not take Your Holy Spirit from me” (Psalm 51:11). David committed murder and adultery and realized his mistakes and cried unto God for forgiveness. David requested that God should create in him a new heart. He realized what lust has done to him and desired to make immediate restitution. He asked God not to cast him out and not to take the Holy Spirit from him, and God answered his prayer.

“What shall we say, then? Shall we go on sinning so that grace may increase?” (Romans 6:1). Inasmuch as we believe that we are eternally sealed by the Holy Spirit, we should strive to please Him by shunning fleshy desires, walking after Him and allowing Him to lead us in all we do.