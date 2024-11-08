Home Opinion 8 reasons why Democrats lost the 2024 election

The Democratic Party, founded in 1828, has been one of the most influential institutions in American history. It led the country westward, steered America to victory in two World Wars, and helped land footprints on the moon. Simply put, America has benefited from the Democratic Party, but sadly it ain't what it used to be.



Now, Democrats are left asking: How did this happen? How did they lose to the "Orange Man" — a figure twice impeached and politically written off just a few years ago?



If party leaders are wise, they’ll take these observations as constructive criticism from someone who didn't vote for them:



1. Because the Democratic Party has drifted too far left for America



The Democratic Party has taken positions that leave many families feeling unsettled, promoting policies that seem out of touch with the concerns of everyday Americans. Issues like endorsing transgender athletes in women’s sports, refusing to identify what a woman is, and advocating open-border policies have left them alienated from many families.

2. Because Democrats waited too long to address Biden’s cognitive decline

For years, the signs of Biden’s cognitive decline were evident to anyone paying attention and being honest with themselves. Had the media been more forthright and his cabinet acted sooner under the 25th Amendment, Democrats could have held a proper primary, giving voters a real choice. By downplaying Biden’s condition until it was unavoidable after a particularly rough debate performance, Democrats missed an opportunity for leaders like Pennsylvania’s popular governor to step up. Kamala Harris being hand-selected by the party elite looked suspicious, and she proved to be a terrible candidate, never instilling confidence or a clear vision.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

3. Because legacy media and celebrities no longer hold sway



Americans are far more concerned with rising costs for basic needs than with the political endorsements of celebrities. When a candidate teams up with Hollywood figures like Taylor Swift or Beyoncé, it only emphasizes a disconnect from ordinary voters who face real economic challenges every day. The glitzy partnerships come off as out of touch rather than relatable. Families couldn't care less about who a childless billionaire singer is telling them to vote for when they are struggling to purchase eggs and electricity.

For years the mainstream media flat-out lied to us about Joe Biden’s condition, when we had eyes — we watched the guy display the same signs as our relatives with dementia showcased. Eventually, we quit listening to them and instead gravitated to people who spoke real and in a way that reflects what we’re seeing with our own eyes. Kamala learned the hard way, that you can’t be elected president henceforth without appearing on Rogan, welcome to the new America where Theo Von matters more than NBC.



4. Because of their vice presidential picks



We were told JD Vance was “weird,” but after getting to know him we simply found this to be an outright lie. In all honesty, he seems like a down-to-earth, everyday man, someone we could relate to or aspire to be.

On the other hand, Tim Walz came across as genuinely “weird” the more we saw of him. The greatest blunder of Kamala’s campaign was choosing him, the self-described “knucklehead,” over Pennsylvania’s popular governor, Josh Shapiro, a well-regarded moderate from a crucial swing state. This is perhaps the most baffling decision she made in a campaign that was filled with baffling behavior.



The decision left many wondering if something more was at play, perhaps hesitance over Shapiro’s Jewish heritage or concerns about alienating Muslim voters.

5. Because Democrats seem more concerned with Ukraine than Carolina



Drive through Swannanoa, North Carolina, and take a hard look at families living in tents and deer blinds, then tell me why we should spend another penny on defending Ukraine while we have people in our own nation living in a trash heap begging churches for propane heaters and cans of beans.



Right or wrong, hard-working Americans feel like today’s Democratic Party cares more about everyone but them: More about illegal immigrants than citizens, more about Ukrainians than Carolinians, and more about everyone else than America.

Americans are hurting financially and we are sick of seeing our money spent propping up Ukraine and NATO. This is a big reason why you lost and yet it feels like they still don’t get it.

6. Because this isn’t George Bush’s Republican Party anymore



Today’s Republican Party has changed: it seeks diplomacy over war, views the military-industrial complex with suspicion, champions the working class, loves free speech, and increasingly attracts African-American and Latino support. In many ways, it resembles JFK’s values more than that of the Bush family. It’s ironic—while Democrats accused Trump of fascism, they’ve aligned themselves with members of the Bush and Cheney families. Democrats may not like to admit it, but they have become the party of choice for the Bushes, Dick Cheney, and the war machine, while Republicans are emerging as the party of the people. When Dick Cheney feels you’re the better choice, perhaps you need to reassess yourself and take a hard look in the mirror.

7. Because no one cares about January 6

Yes, January 6, 2021, was disturbing — seeing a government building overrun was disheartening. But we also remember the summer of 2020, when entire cities faced destruction, police stations were torched, and communities were seized by rioters... while Waltz's wife was bragging about keeping her windows open so she could smell the fires burning. By focusing solely on January 6 after having dismissed the widespread chaos of 2020, Democrats came across as saying, “Our workplace matters more than yours.” For many Americans, it felt hypocritical.

January 6, 2021, was forgotten the moment Americans saw people falling off airplanes in Afghanistan during America's embarrassing withdrawal, not to mention the moment we ceased being able to afford eggs at the grocery store.

8. Because Democrats have lost working men



My grandfather, a hard-working, truck-driving Democrat with bloodied knuckles voted blue his whole life ... He wouldn’t recognize today’s Democratic Party. It’s no longer the party of the working man but of Hollywood, Ivy League professors, and values that feel foreign to those who work with their hands. Working men who have felt dismissed or mocked as “backward” or “unrefined” no longer see themselves welcomed or reflected in the Democratic Party.

It’s no surprise, then, that an assistant high school football coach in a camo hat wasn’t enough to deliver them to the polls for a cackling California liberal.