Faith isn't fading from the marketplace

Faith-based investing is gaining traction across the U.S., signaling a shift in how believers approach business and purpose. As Fox Business recently reported, more Christians are aligning their financial decisions with biblical values, from entrepreneur networks to investment strategies rooted in integrity. It’s not just an economic trend; it’s a spiritual one.

We believe this resurgence reveals something deeper stirring in the Church: a return to calling. For too long, Christians have divided the sacred from the secular — faith from finance, pulpit from profit, worship from work. But God never made that distinction. The same Spirit that fills the sanctuary wants to guide the boardroom.

After spending our early years in professional baseball — one with the Boston Red Sox, one with the Baltimore Orioles — we assumed ministry only happened in church. Then, while praying through a career transition, we sensed the Lord ask a question that reframed our perspective: “Who told you that you weren’t in ministry?”

That moment changed everything. We began to see business as a mission field and influence as stewardship. Every contract became an act of worship, every employee a person to serve, every profit a chance to give. It wasn’t about chasing success but about channeling it toward something eternal.

Now, through a live event that travels all over the country called Life Surge, we’ve seen thousands of Christians rediscover that same truth. When you surrender your work to God, He multiplies it not just in revenue but in reach. Teachers, entrepreneurs, and tradesmen alike are realizing that their careers aren’t distractions from ministry; they are ministry.

This movement isn’t about preaching at coworkers or forcing faith into company policy. It’s about leading with conviction, humility, and excellence. It’s about proving that biblical principles — honesty, generosity, compassion, diligence — still build the strongest foundations for business and community.

Critics often say religion doesn’t belong in the marketplace. But history tells us otherwise. Many of the world’s greatest movements for freedom and innovation were fueled by people of faith who believed work was worship and profit was provision with purpose.

When faith leads, business doesn’t shrink it strengthens. Integrity creates trust. Generosity builds loyalty. And excellence becomes evangelism. In our experience, companies that operate from biblical conviction weather storms better than those chasing cultural trends.

We believe the next great revival won’t only fill churches; it will transform how Christians show up in their everyday assignments. It may begin with a business owner who decides to pray before payroll, an investor who chooses purpose over politics, or a teacher who sees her classroom as holy ground.

Faith isn’t fading from the marketplace, it’s being reborn within it. If this generation of believers can steward its influence well, we’ll see something remarkable: not just economic renewal, but spiritual reformation through everyday work.