Faithfulness in the small things will provide great rewards

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

One day Abraham sent his servant Eliezer to find a wife for his son Isaac. Standing by a small town well, Eliezer prayed, “Let the woman who offers to water my camels be the one you have chosen.”

Suddenly Rebekah shows up and says, “I will draw water for your camels also” (Gen. 24:13-19). Rebekah had no idea that Eliezer would change her life. To Rebekah, this act of service was commonplace, even expected.

In the Old Testament, it was customary to offer water to a stranger. It was called the law of hospitality. The Hebrews believed the words: “Do not forget to entertain strangers, for by so doing some have unwittingly entertained angels” (Hebrews 13:2).

But who on earth offers to water ten thirsty camels? One camel can drink forty gallons in a day. That means Rebekah would have had to provide four hundred gallons of water to Eliezer’s camels — that’s a whole day’s worth of work! But Rebekah was merely being generous to a stranger, seeking nothing but the joy of serving.

What she didn’t know was that these camels would transport her back to Isaac where he would make her his bride, shower her with great wealth, and put her in the lineage of Christ. So if you want to succeed, show up early, stay late, work hard, and be a problem solver instead of a problem causer. Go the extra mile, as Christ instructs us in Matthew 5:41.

The key to success in life is in doing not only what is expected, but in doing a little more. Yes, camels are obnoxious and ugly, but out of that ugly situation came the most beautiful thing that ever happened to Rebekah.

The story of Rebekah teaches us a very important truth: When opportunity knocks, make sure you’re ready to answer the door. Rebekah didn’t think about the extra effort and time required to water ten thirsty camels. She didn’t say, “I don’t do that kind of work, that’s not in my job description.” She lived by the principle, “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with your might” (Ecclesiastes 9:10).

She also didn’t suddenly develop a work ethic when Eliezer showed up. She practiced one every day and her faith paid off. Faithfulness in small things brings great rewards.

God is watching your attitude and actions in small things. Big moments don’t come to people who wait for them; they come from faithfulness in small moments, in daily routines and non-glamorous service.

You’ll also notice something else. Rebekah didn’t quote the Torah or ask Eliezer what his religion was before offering help. Instead of trying to be super spiritual, she simply decided to be hospitable and kind. As a result, she got his attention, earned his respect, and ended up in the family of Abraham.

Then, when Rebekah took Eliezer home to meet her family, they wanted her to wait for ten days before going to meet Isaac. That was customary. But Rebekah said, “I will go” (Genesis 24:58).

When God opens the door, don’t delay. And don’t say, “Others are more qualified than me.” If God has called you then you’re the right person. Step over your fears and move in the direction He is leading you.