Feeling blue this holiday season? There's hope

The other day I happened to be at the grocery store and was striking up a conversation with the cashier as she was checking out my items. We were talking about the weather, and then about how the holiday season is upon us already. When we started talking about the holidays, her entire demeanor changed. She looked truly downcast, and she said, “I always get sad during this time of year, and I honestly don’t even know why.”

At that moment, I struggled with what to say back to her. I had just paid and there was a long line behind me, so I felt pressure to hurry up and leave, but I wanted to finish our conversation. I want to tell her about the reason for the season, the one reason why she can have hope during this time of year even if she is overwhelmed with sadness, depression, and discouragement that this time of year triggers. But the truth is, she is far from the only one who feels that way during the “most wonderful time of the year,” and we all could use reminding of where the hope, joy, and peace of Christmas truly lies.

There are many reasons why the spectacle, the cheer, the shopping, and the hoopla of Christmas time can be difficult for some of us to deal with. It’s hard to have joy this time of year if you’ve lost a loved one and you’re having to walk through the holidays without that person there. It’s hard to have hope for the future if you’ve lost your job or are struggling to make ends meet. It can be tough to be excited if you're facing major challenges in your life. It could be tough to have peace if your world is upside down, your marriage is collapsing or you’re struggling with mental health. The world around us has seen another year out of what has felt like an episode of “Stranger Things” between the pandemic aftermath, the war in Ukraine, political polarization, economic hardships, and above all, true weary fatigue from a third straight year that has read like a Stephen King novel. Where is hope? Where is peace? Where is joy?

“The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; those who dwelt in a land of deep darkness, on them has light shined”(Isaiah 9:2). The true light of hope that shines in our darkness of despair comes not in the form of new appliances or new clothes from Kohls, it doesn’t come in the form of jewelry from Zales. The true light of hope that shines in our darkness of despair doesn’t come in the form of a new career, or end of year bonus, or in a romantic relationship or lifestyle. It doesn’t even come with Christmas parties or holiday traditions. It came on a dark night in the form of a baby born in a manger surrounded by animals and shepherds who now is ready to enter any heart that is open and willing to accept the greatest gift of hope ever given, the gift of a relationship with the Creator of the Universe through Jesus Christ.

“Fear not, for behold I bring you good news of a great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord” (Luke 2:10-11). To a fearful, anxious, and weary world 2,000 years ago, the angel announced that there was “good news,” and that news is just as good and needed today as it was then, and that news brings joy to every heart that believes and receives the child born in Bethlehem. He came to save us from our sins, He came to live in us and be with us now and always. He came to offer us peace that surpasses all understanding, peace within, peace during any storm in life, and peace with God. He came to bring joy to every broken, hurting, and empty heart. And through it all, He came to offer hope. The Christ of Christmas brings us hope amid despair, loss, and uncertainty that is not a wishful thinking type of hope, but a confident certainty that as the Christmas classic says, brings us a “thrill” of hope, and we sure could use it.

As we go through this time of year, you may have many reasons to dread it and despair in it, you only need one reason to have hope, and his name is Jesus.

“In Him was life and the life was the light of men. The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.” — John 1:4-5