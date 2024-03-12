Home Opinion Finding freedom from fear through Christ

Imagine a life without a single worry or fear. Picture living each moment in peace and confidence. Does this seem impossible for you?

The potential we have in Jesus is full of unimaginable possibilities. The fear of the Lord leads us to surrender all to God, and in doing so we live a life so many others greatly desire. Not an easy life without storms and sorrow, but one where we live above our human potential. Let’s look at the example of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego from the book of Daniel.

Six hundred years before Christ was born, Israel was ruled by King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon. He brought some of the finest Hebrew young men back to Babylon to be trained in his court, including Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego. King Nebuchadnezzar built a gold statue and commanded everybody to fall on their knees to worship it when music was played. Anyone not kneeling and worshiping would immediately be thrown into a roaring furnace, he declared. Soon, word got back to the king that this trio of Israelites weren’t complying with his dictate. He was informed, “These men are ignoring you, O king. They don’t respect your gods and they won’t worship the gold statue you set up” (Daniel 3:12 msg).

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

King Nebuchadnezzar was furious, yet he gave them a second chance to obey and do what he had commanded. Did the three young men fear him? Not one bit. They replied, “Your threat means nothing to us. If you throw us in the fire, the God we serve can rescue us from your roaring furnace and anything else you might cook up, O king. But even if he doesn’t, it wouldn’t make a bit of difference, O king. We still wouldn’t serve your gods or worship the gold statue you set up” (vv. 16–18 msg).

What amazing courage that produced astounding confidence! They remained calm and fearless even as they were hurled into the furnace. Later they walked out unharmed, without even the smell of smoke on them. Though they faced death, they remained unafraid. God is our Father, who delights in His children remaining brave in truth. Nothing pleases Him more than to see His children hold fast to confident hope and unshakable faith in adverse times.

Imagine how pleased God was to see the courage of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego. The apostle Paul had a similar attitude when he was faced with possible execution. “I trust that my life will bring honor to Christ, whether I live or die. For to me, living means living for Christ, and dying is even better” (Philippians 1:20–21 NLT). Remember that holy fear eradicates all other destructive fears, and it gives us the courage to delight in and obey the Lord and live up to the potential He has for us.

The freedom from fear that comes through Christ is not the absence of challenges or trials, but the assurance that God is with us in the midst of them. It is a confidence grounded in the understanding that, regardless of the circumstances, God is in control and His purposes will prevail.

Living boldly and unafraid in Christ involves embracing the truth that our ultimate security is found in Him. The Apostle Paul, writing to Timothy, emphasized this truth, saying, "For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind" (2 Timothy 1:7). This spirit of power, love, and soundness of mind comes from a deep relationship with Christ, rooted in holy fear, where believers are infused with supernatural strength to rise above fear's attempts to confine them."

As Christians, the freedom from fear through Christ enables us to navigate life's uncertainties with courage and resilience. It empowers us to stand firm in our convictions, even when facing opposition or adversity. Like Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, we can declare our allegiance to God without fear, trusting that He is with us in the fire.

Includes material from Everyday Courage: 50 Devotions to Build a Bold Faith by John Bevere. Copyright © 2024 by John P. Bevere. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. https://www.harpercollinschristian.com/