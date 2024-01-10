Home Opinion What the 'Hall of faith' teaches us about fear

In the canvas of life, we all face our Goliaths — those towering challenges that seem insurmountable, casting shadows of doubt and fear over our paths. We all try to escape them, yet they’re inevitable throughout our walk with Christ, so, the question that remains is not how we can avoid these giants, but how can we overcome them. As we step into this new year, it's imperative that we equip ourselves with the wisdom and strength found in the sacred texts to overcome the goliaths we face.

Victory through faith

Hebrews 11, often called the "Hall of Faith," chronicles the stories of individuals whose lives were marked by unwavering trust in God amidst their trials. Their faith wasn't a mere abstract concept but a living, breathing force that propelled them through the darkest valleys. Their stories serve as a beacon, guiding us through the turbulent seas of our own struggles.

Take David, a shepherd boy turned valiant warrior, whose encounter with the Philistine giant, Goliath, reverberates through the ages. In 1 Samuel 17, we witness not just a physical battle but a testament to unyielding faith. While the armies of Israel trembled in fear, David, armed with faith and a slingshot, stepped forward. He declared, "You come against me with sword and spear and javelin, but I come against you in the name of the Lord Almighty" (1 Samuel 17:45 NIV).

David didn't rely on his own might; he leaned on the strength of the Almighty. He faced Goliath with a heart anchored in God's promises. In the same vein, as we confront our giants this year, let us not be daunted by their size or the world's perception of their invincibility. Instead, let us draw upon the reservoirs of faith within us and face them head-on, knowing that the same God who empowered David is with us today.

Overcoming struggles isn't about the absence of challenges but about our response to them. It's about cultivating a faith that transcends circumstances — a faith that moves mountains and silences giants. Hebrews 11:1 beautifully encapsulates this truth, reminding us that "faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see" (NIV).

In the journey of faith, setbacks and obstacles are inevitable, but they aren't insurmountable. They serve as platforms for God's miraculous interventions and our personal growth. Just as David's victory over Goliath was a pivotal moment in his life, our triumphs over our giants pave the way for a deeper reliance on the One who sustains us through it all.

As we embark on this new chapter, let us embrace Hebrews 11 as a roadmap, guiding us through the valleys of uncertainty and empowering us to stand firm in our faith. Let us channel the spirit of David, trusting not in our own strength but in the unwavering faithfulness of our Heavenly Father.

May this year be marked by courage in the face of adversity, unwavering trust amidst trials, and the triumphant roar of overcoming giants. Remember, with God on our side, no challenge is too great, no Goliath too formidable. It's time to rise and conquer!