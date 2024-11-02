Home Opinion Florida’s Amendment 4: A direct attack on the safety of women

As Floridians prepare to vote on Amendment 4 this November, it’s essential to understand what’s really at stake. This amendment is not just about abortion — it’s a sweeping measure that would strip away parental rights and put the health and safety of women and underage girls at serious risk. If Amendment 4 passes, Florida will become one of the most extreme pro-abortion states in the nation — a destination for unregulated, unsafe abortions, with little oversight and fewer protections for women and girls.

In just 39 short words, Amendment 4 would do three things: legalize unrestricted abortions up to the point of birth, eliminate the requirement for parental consent when minors seek abortions, and remove essential safety regulations for abortion providers. While some may applaud its brevity, this is not the kind of lawmaking that protects our most vulnerable citizens.

The real issue one must consider with this amendment is the assault on parental rights. Today, Florida law recognizes the critical role that parents should play in their children’s health decisions. If a minor seeks an abortion, her parents currently must provide consent — an appropriate safeguard to ensure that a life-altering decision like abortion is not being made in isolation or under duress. But Amendment 4 would replace this requirement with a far weaker provision: parents would merely be notified, not consulted. Imagine this: your 14-year-old daughter could be taken to an abortion clinic by someone you’ve never met, and you would have no legal power to intervene once you are notified.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

These concerns are not just theoretical but in fact a dangerous reality. By removing parental consent, we are in essence stripping families of their right to guide their daughters through one of the most difficult and consequential choices of their lives. Parental involvement isn't just a formality; it’s a necessary protection for young girls who may be facing pressure from peers, a sexual partner, or even those who may be in trafficking situations.



Amendment 4 ignores these realities and undermines the critical role of parents in protecting their children.

An equally alarming point to consider is the potential consequences for the broader health and safety of all women. Florida law currently mandates that abortions be performed only by licensed physicians, ensuring a basic standard of medical care. The vague language contained in Amendment 4 which prohibits any “restriction” on abortion, would remove this commonsense requirement, allowing virtually anyone to perform abortions with no licensing, training, or oversight. This would open the door for potentially unqualified individuals to administer dangerous procedures, putting women’s lives at risk.

Shockingly, Amendment 4 also eliminates the requirement for ultrasounds to be performed before abortions. Without an ultrasound, how can anyone accurately determine what stage their patient’s pregnancy is in, or even confirm if a woman is truly pregnant? The answer is chilling: under this amendment, women would be left to trust abortion providers, who have a financial incentive to perform the procedure. What this amendment is promoting is not healthcare — this is negligence, plain and simple.

Supporters of Amendment 4 argue that it’s about protecting women’s rights. But the truth is, this amendment will jeopardize women’s safety by removing the very safeguards that protect their health. Abortions performed by unlicensed individuals, without proper medical oversight or clarity on how far along a pregnancy may be, are reminiscent of the back-alley abortions of the past. We should be moving forward with women’s health protections, not going backward.

And let’s not forget what this amendment would allow in practice: late-term abortions up to the moment of birth. The State of Florida already permits abortion in cases of rape, incest, maternal health, and severe fetal abnormalities. Amendment 4 is not about addressing rare or difficult cases; it’s about removing all boundaries to abortion on demand. By allowing late-term abortion without restriction, we are opening the door to gruesome procedures, including dismemberment abortions, on fully viable unborn children.

No matter where you stand on the issue of abortion, whether you’re pro-life, pro-choice, or somewhere in between, this amendment simply goes too far. It’s an assault on parental rights, an attack on the safety of underage girls, and a step toward dangerous, unregulated medical practices.

It’s time to protect our daughters, safeguard women’s health, and defend the rights of parents to be involved in the most critical decisions affecting their children. Floridians must recognize what is at risk and vote “No” on Amendment 4.