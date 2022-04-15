Flying the flag of our faith

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Sadly, the secularization of America shows no signs of slowing. As we approach the holiest time of the year for Christians with Easter approaching, the alarming statistics reveal that three-in-ten U.S. adults (29%) are now “nones” — not affiliated with any religious group and describe themselves as atheists, agnostics, or “nothing in particular.”

According to the most recent Pew Research Center survey of the religious composition of the United States, this statistic is an alarmingly six percentage points higher than it was five years ago and 10 points higher than a decade ago.

Today, Christians make up 63% of the adult population and outnumber religious “nones” by a ratio of two-to-one. But in 2007, when Pew began asking questions about religious identity, Christians outnumbered “nones” by almost five-to-one (78% vs. 16%).

Even more troubling is the trend among young people. The latest statistics indicate that only 40% of Americans 18-29 years of age believe religion is essential to one’s life. Even less, 17%, participate in regular Scripture reading, religious education, or prayer.

What is happening to our society?

Parents, what are we teaching our children to believe? Nothing? The Bible tasks us with “training up a child in the way they should go.”

In what way should they go? Many parents have recently been awakened to some of the concepts their children are being taught in public schools — that you can choose your gender, that the country was founded on racism, that it’s preferred to kill your baby in the womb rather than subject your child to the fatalism of climate change, that there is no absolute truth; it’s all just shades of gray.

No wonder we have record numbers of “nones.”

While we thought our children were being taught to read and write, they were being taught values that are contrary to the Word of God. Make no mistake; there are people who have an agenda for our children, and they are not ashamed of their Gospel.

And their agenda is relentless; it has captured the media, big tech, and the culture who all are reinforcing the same messages children learn in school. Our children may go to church one hour a week but are subject to other influences the other 167.

The Left makes no apologies for their beliefs; they wear it as a badge of honor. How many Coexist bumper stickers have you seen? Go organic, save the bay, save the planet? Where are the bumper stickers showing our faith?

Over the last two years, we’ve seen many Black Lives Matter signs in yards all over the country, support for the first responders during COVID; there’s even a sign in my neighborhood saying “We Love Dr. Fauci.”

Every June, Americans see rainbow flags everywhere to honor Gay Pride Month. Companies change their logo on their websites, government buildings and our U.S. embassies fly the flag, people wear rainbow t-shirts, and the flag is flown over houses all over the country.

Where is our Christian pride? Pride in our faith?

Why aren’t Christians as adamant about letting the world know about the most important thing in their lives?

Concerned Women for America is declaring April as “Faith Month” and calling on all people of faith to display their faith on their homes, at their desks, on their cars. April is the time we observe Holy Week, Passover, and Easter and the perfect opportunity to fly the Christian flag over your home. There is a Christian flag, a Jewish flag, and other symbols that can make our faith known to others.

We are also calling on legislators to recognize April as Faith Month. If 70% of the American people claim a religious affiliation, surely our elected bodies could recognize a month to honor their history and heritage.

Presidents have done it. All U.S. presidents, from George Washington to Joe Biden, have acknowledged America’s faith and our many blessings from God. The country’s founding documents and laws are based on moral principles that come from the Bible.

In Matthew 5:16, Jesus encouraged His followers to “[L]et your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.” By making our faith known to others, and flying the flag of our faith, we are committed to following those words.