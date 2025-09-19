Home Opinion Gen Z’s priorities are troubling for America’s future

A significant majority of thinking Americans are aware that we at present are a deeply divided and troubled society. For example, we are at significant odds about the value and definition of human life, our goals in life, and what gives life meaning and purpose.

A new poll by NBC News focuses on Generation Z (Americans born between 1997-2012, young people currently ages 13 to 28). The results reveal some shocking divisions among American young people.

The NBC poll reveals deep partisan divisions between people who voted for President Trump versus those who voted for former Vice President Harris, and on the things “important to personal definition of success.” While the partisan divisions could have been anticipated, the more shocking divisions and divergences were between males and females rather than Democrats and Republicans.

For example, when asked what they considered important to a “personal definition of success,” 34% of men who voted for Trump said “having children” was an important priority, while it ranked at 9% among male Harris voters. Among female Trump voters, 26% listed having children as a significant factor, and it was listed by just 6% of Harris female voters. No wonder the American birthrate has now declined to historic lows.

On the related subject of “being married,” 29% of male Trump voters listed marriage as a priority (11% of male Harris voters listed it as a priority). Among female voters, 20% of Trump female voters listed being married as important, as opposed to 11% of female Harris supporters.

As would be expected in our admittedly materialistic, consumer society, “financial independence” rated high among all four groups (Trump men, 33%; Trump women, 40%; Harris men, 29%; Harris women, 32%).

When the subject turned to the spiritual, the differences were also surprising. Concerning the subject of “being grounded spiritually,” the results were (Trump men, 24%; Trump women, 29%; Harris men, 8%; Harris women, 11%).

The NBC polling reveals that the divisions that have been observed in older generations between Republican voters and Democrat voters have accelerated in Generation Z. People who are voting Republican tend to be more religious, or at least give it more priority in their lives, and they tend to value marriage and having children more than their Democrat counterparts.

It is difficult to be optimistic about the future of a society that has so few of its 13-to 28-year-old young people prioritizing marriage, children, and family as important for having meaningful lives.

At the very least, these poll results portend a society with fewer families and fewer children. It portends a society in which family is afforded far less value and importance.

It is difficult to imagine that if these priorities don’t change, we will have significantly fewer families and the families we do have will be significantly smaller.

Put me down as one American who believes having children with the woman I love and have spent my life with for 54 years is the most meaningful thing I have done in my life, apart from my personal relationship with Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior. Being a husband and being a father has made me a better man and a better American than I ever would have been otherwise.

I hope and pray we, as a country and we as Christians, can convince our fellow countrymen in Generation Z to revalue marriage, children, and spirituality before it is too late.