Georgia’s evangelicals need to have California on their minds January 5

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

It has all come down to you, the Georgia evangelical voter. You may not have asked for such a responsibility, but here you are. The eyes of the nation are upon you, and our future rests with you. “Enter the church” — this is where you have the opportunity— dare I say the biblical responsibility— to make your witness a formidable influence for righteousness regarding the outcome of the two special senatorial elections coming Jan. 5.

This may sound overly dramatic, but the truth is, because of your vast numbers in Georgia, you hold in your hands the deciding vote that will determine if the United States of America sustains its foundation as a constitutional republic or goes the way of progressive socialism.

Your vote, your act of doing good, is the only thing standing in the way of a complete progressive leftist takeover of our federal government. If you have any doubt about what that might look like or how apocalyptic it could be for you in Georgia, look no further than the one-party state of California, my state!

You may be asking yourself, “What business is it of yours, a native Californian and pastor, how we vote in Georgia?” I will tell you why. California — the once iconic and prosperous state of Ronald Reagan — has become the tip of the liberal’s spear in their efforts to systematically rewrite and deconstruct not only California’s state constitution but the Constitution of the United States as well. Here are just a few sad examples:

In California, the legislature and the courts have ordered pro-life crisis pregnancy centers to not only be open during the entire COVID-19 pandemic but also to promote the use and availability of abortions for all.

Here in California, the progressive leftist Governor, Gavin Newsom, has employed every opportunity to shut down houses of worship and congregational gatherings from the very outset of the pandemic, including funerals and home bible study groups.

Here in California, the progressive left-wing legislature crafted and enacted without voter approval the “California Comprehensive Sex Education Program,” which public schools must begin teaching children at the age of five. This offensive and horrible social experiment introduces into the minds of our children that God had it all wrong in the beginning because gender identity is a fluid thing, something that can be self-determined regardless of one’s biology. This, of course, flies in the face of not only true science but also of a biblical worldview as found in Scripture. Please notice with me that this state-sanctioned child abuse became law and has been forced upon our children in opposition to parental rights and religious beliefs, all because a supermajority of liberals runs our state.

How does that sound?

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Georgia’s evangelicals are our country’s last line of defense. You will decide whether you live in a state and in a country that will shred your First Amendment rights. You will decide if your state and our nation will embrace a naive approach to the Marxist, communist, and socialist ideologies that are suddenly in vogue in the United States.

Today one of the greatest challenges facing America is not with those outside our borders. It is with those within this “land of the free and home of the brave” where “We the People” have the power to determine the future of our country.

Are Georgians willing to give up their freedom to worship God? Are Georgians willing to let socialism replace their freedom? Are Georgians willing to surrender their God-given rights? Are Georgians willing to have a country where a baby can be aborted up to the moment of birth or maybe after?

I pray every day that evangelicals like you in Georgia will take seriously your God-given responsibility and stewardship to do what is right in the eyes of God and not what is in vogue or trending at the moment. Please stand strong and vote for your biblical worldview. The fate of Georgia is in the balance, and as Georgia goes, so goes the United States of America. That’s how critical this election is for not only you but for all of us.

California has been under the heel of totalitarian rule for nearly 50 years but thank God hope is on the way. The incredibly diverse evangelical community in California is finally waking up and is just beginning to make up the ground lost right under our noses. In the November 2020 elections, California, for the first time, flipped four progressive congressional districts, primarily because of the unprecedented work of the evangelical community to register and turn out the largest evangelical vote in California’s history.

One day, California will be great again, but that can only be realized if Georgia holds the line.

Speaking from my one-party state, I’m urging Georgia’s evangelicals and all conservatives to vote like our future depends upon it — because it does.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit