Help! My child watched the news

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

When the violence broke out and the nation shuddered, little eyes were watching. When the politicians bickered on television, little ears were listening. When the COVID-19 pandemic came with wave after wave of bad news, little hearts were soaking it in.

As parents, we want our children to be informed about the world around them yet recognize that images and sounds from the news can have a deeply negative impact on them. And as Christian parents, we recognize all the more our responsibility to help guard the minds of our little ones. Violent or controversial imagery in media affects young people much differently, and more significantly, than adults. This is an increased risk right now as children are watching more media at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent survey of parents showed a 500% increase in the number of kids who spend six hours or more per day watching screens.

In my training and work as a counselor and educator, I’ve studied tools for helping children interpret their world in ways that make sense and are constructive to their development. Images of violence and chaos make an impression on our kids, but we can help them process what they’re taking in and set it in the light of biblical truth. Here are five ways you can help your children navigate difficult news media:

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Philippians 4:8 teaches that we should strive to meditate and think on whatever is true, noble, pure, lovely, and admirable. The threshold for balancing imagery and explanation is going to be different for every child, but our approach must be intentional. As parents, grandparents, and church leaders navigate this season, we must be ever more aware of what our children are seeing in the news and how they’ve been equipped to process it.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit