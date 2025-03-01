Home Opinion Here is what you need to know about Ramadan

As the Islamic holiday of Ramadan began in the evening on Friday, February 28, 2025, I believe it is an opportunity for all Christians to join together in prayer to ask the One True God to move in the lives of Muslims during this time.

I was born in Iran into a Muslim family. As a kid growing up in Iran, I did not perform my daily Islamic ritual prayers consistently. However, one thing I did consistently was fasting every year during the month of Ramadan. I hoped that by fasting for one month, Allah would forgive me for not following all the laws and rituals of Islam throughout the year and perhaps even grant me his favor.

The reason for Ramadan



Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is one of the holiest periods in the Islamic faith. Fasting during Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The practice of fasting during Ramadan began in 610 AD, the year when Prophet Muhammad supposedly received the first verses of the Quran through archangel Gabriel.

It is a time when Muslims around the world fast from dawn until sunset. This year, Ramadan begins in the evening on Friday, February 28, 2025, and ends on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The month of Ramadan shifts about 11 days earlier each year on the Gregorian calendar. This is because the Islamic calendar, which is based on the lunar cycle, is 11 days shorter than the solar Gregorian calendar.

Ramadan is not merely a period of abstaining from food and drink; it is a time for Muslims to purify their souls, practice self-discipline, and grow closer to Allah. It also serves as a reminder of the suffering of the poor and hungry, prompting acts of charity and generosity.

In the country of Iran where I grew up, the majority of people do not observe Ramadan. Nevertheless, the Islamic police make sure that Ramadan is observed by everyone in the public. The restaurants are closed during the day, and anybody seen eating or drinking in public will be arrested and punished — sometimes with public lashing. According to a recent survey, two-thirds of Iranians have rejected Islam and do not consider themselves as Muslims. Therefore, very few Iranians observe this fasting. Yet, they have to pretend that they are fasting when at work, at school, and in public. As a result, most Iranians eat during the day when the police are not watching and have a feast every night. It is a well-known fact that the consumption of groceries in Iran almost doubles during the month of Ramadan!

There are basically three motivations for a Muslim to fast during Ramadan:

1. Fear of Allah. Muslims live under the fear of Allah at all times. The God of Islam is ready to punish harshly those who disobey him and sin. Many Muslims do their daily prayers and fast during Ramadan out of the fear of Allah. They are afraid that Allah will punish them by bringing sickness and financial trouble into their lives and the lives of their loved ones.

2. Forgiveness of Sins. The devout Muslims who are sincere and honest to themselves know that they are sinful. There is no concept of grace in Islam. So, there is no way in Islam that Muslims can experience forgiveness of their sins. All they can hope is that Allah “May” decide to forgive them if they do their daily prayers and fast for a month during Ramadan. So, by fasting, they hope that Allah will see their suffering, may have mercy on them, and may decide to forgive them and not count their sins against them. It is hard to imagine how much of a heavy condemnation a sincere Muslim feels about their sinfulness continually.



3. Gaining the Favor of Allah. Many Muslims have a specific request from Allah. That could be regarding finances, health, finding a spouse, or family relationships. By fasting, they hope that Allah will see how they are willing to suffer for him, and as a result, have compassion for them, and grant their requests.

What can we do?



My heart grieves to see so many Muslims fast and pray in sincerity to obtain a hope that Allah will forgive them. It breaks my heart to see many living under the oppressive fear of Allah, devoid of joy and peace. They have no joy because they believe that the sadder and more miserable they are, the greater a chance they have for Allah to have pity on them.

I have decided to pray daily for Muslims during the month of Ramadan. I invite you to do the same. I am also putting a renewed focus on talking about how Jehovah is different from Allah both in my conversations throughout Ramadan and on our 24/7 satellite channel broadcast. May countless Muslims encounter the true God during Ramadan and find salvation through Jesus, experiencing the boundless grace and love He offers. May the Lord be gracious and show Himself in visions, dreams, and miracles to them.