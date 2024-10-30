Home Opinion High-pressure systems aren’t only weather-related

The fall of 2024 is a season marked by intensifying storms, both literal and metaphorical. Hurricanes have battered communities, leaving destruction in their wake, while the political climate heats up with an impending election that seems to deepen the divisions in our nation.

It’s no surprise that many people are experiencing heightened pressure, stress and anxiety, feeling overwhelmed by the combination of natural disasters and the turmoil of politics.

Amid the chaos, there is a vital need for us to find meaningful ways to manage stress and anxiety. One effective outlet lies in the pursuit of outdoor purposeful activities and other strategic stress-reducing practices.

There is something profoundly healing about being in nature. Research consistently shows that time spent outdoors can lower stress levels, reduce anxiety and promote a sense of well-being. The rhythm of walking along a trail, the sight of trees bending gently in the breeze, and the feeling of sunlight on one’s skin all serve to remind us that, despite the storms of life, there is a world of beauty and peace beyond the turbulence.

Engaging in the outdoors can shift our mental state from a place of worry to a place of wonder. When the world around us feels chaotic, our natural tendency is to retreat inward, becoming fixated on fears, anxieties and “what-ifs.” This can quickly lead to a cycle of stress, where each new piece of negative information reinforces a sense of helplessness. The 24-hour news cycle, social media and the constant barrage of information make it nearly impossible to avoid this.

Time outdoors, particularly when it is tied to serving others, provides an alternative: it encourages a mindset of wonder-filled curiosity rather than worry-filled conclusions. Instead of defaulting to worry, we can embrace a sense of wonder, asking questions like: “What can I learn from this moment?” or “How can I see God’s work even in difficult times?”

Even in the aftermath of the devastation it can cause, the natural world still invites us to wonder. When we look at the intricate patterns of leaves, the majesty of a mountain range, or the tranquility of a quiet lake, we are reminded that there is much more to life than our immediate concerns. It’s a chance to marvel at the creation and reconnect with a sense of purpose that extends beyond ourselves.

When we allow ourselves to be curious, we open the door to growth and transformation. By shifting our focus from what we cannot control (the storms and the election) to what we can (our responses and actions), we start to regain a sense of peace.

Purpose is a crucial antidote to stress and anxiety. When we engage in activities that are not just enjoyable but also meaningful, we experience a kind of relief that goes deeper than a momentary distraction. For youth and their adult mentors and leaders participating in organizations like Trail Life USA, this might mean taking part in a service project such as building a new trail, cleaning up a park or helping a neighbor recover after a storm. These acts of service instill a sense of accomplishment and connection with the community, reinforcing the idea that one’s actions can indeed make a positive difference.

We shift our attention away from personal stress and toward serving others. In doing so, we not only reduce our own anxiety but also model resilience for the next generation. By showing that we can face challenges with faith and courage, we teach young people how to respond to life’s inevitable uncertainties.

As election season and storm-related stress weigh heavily, here are some practical ways to foster a mindset of wonder rather than worry:

1. Get outside. Make time for outdoor activities, whether it’s a walk in the park, a weekend camping trip or a structured program like Trail Life USA. The simple act of stepping away from the usual environment can help recalibrate your perspective.

2. Get purposeful. Look for ways to turn your outdoor time into something meaningful. Participate in a cleanup project, volunteer to help with trail maintenance, or mentor a young person in outdoor skills.

3. Get curious. Challenge yourself to approach life’s uncertainties with questions rather than conclusions. Ask, “What can I learn?” or “How might this situation bring about growth?”

4. Get reflective. Mindful reflection in nature settles us, reducing anxiety. Spend a few moments each day in quiet reflection outdoors. Let the sights and sounds of nature remind you of the bigger picture and your place within it.

5. Get free from the media. Give yourself permission to take breaks from the news cycle. Use this time to engage in activities that bring joy and fulfillment.

In these times of storm recovery and election intensity, anxiety is a natural response, but it does not have to be the prevailing one. By shifting from worry to wonder, from conclusion to curiosity, and by finding purpose in outdoor experiences and service, we can alleviate stress and foster a mindset of hope.

Organizations like Trail Life USA show us that embracing nature and serving others can provide a powerful antidote to the turbulence of modern life. Let us step outside, breathe deeply, and allow the beauty of the world around us to remind us of the wonder we might otherwise overlook. In doing so, we will find not just relief from our stress but also a renewed sense of purpose and connection with God, ourselves and others.