Historically challenged Kamala Harris gaslights a nation

Vice President Kamala Harris, famous for her liberally tossed word salads, has become an aggressive Propagandist-in-Chief. Whether it’s abortion, racism, climate change, immigration or education, there isn’t an issue she won’t lie about.

Take Florida’s newly published social studies guidelines. In 216 pages of comprehensive details about Florida’s State Academic Standards, the vice president fixated on one solitary sentence. And she couldn’t even get that wording right. Here’s the line on page 6 of the document: “Clarification 1 — Instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Granted, the Florida Department of Education (DOE), led by the DeSantis administration, should’ve been much more media savvy. I would’ve suggested a clarified Clarification:



“Despite the evils of slavery, some used their previously held or newly learned skills to better themselves or others. In defiance of the inhumanity of slavery, they used these skills to personally benefit and even set others free.”

The Democratic Party – the Party of Slavery, Jim Crow, Voter Suppression and Perpetual Race-Baiting – needs little fodder to feign outrage and pretend they’re the architects of Black American liberation. They are the reason people of my color were enslaved, dehumanized, and enjoined for a century after the Civil War from being full-fledged citizens. How could the Florida DOE not know that the same politicos who lauded the racist and revisionist history of the 1619 Project crockumentary would seize on this and broadcast their victimhood?

VP Harris has the indignation thing down, though. In a speech delivered in Jacksonville, Florida, with the NAACP and other Democratic operatives in the crowd, Harris falsely accused: “… the state of Florida, they decided that middle school students will be taught that enslaved people benefitted from slavery. THEY INSULT US in an attempt GASLIGHT US and WE WILL NOT STAND FOR IT.” (The all caps were the emphasis added in Harris’ tweet.)

Words matter. Benefitting from a skill developed or previously held is not the same as benefitting from slavery. But Florida is a political target of the woke. I don’t recall VP Harris standing outside and railing against the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery for having the gall to claim: “In 1773, Phillis Wheatley accomplished something that no other woman of her status had done. She became the first American slave, the first person of African descent, and only the third colonial American woman to have her work published.” Her intellect and creativity are lauded by many as aiding the abolitionist movement.

Did Kamala Harris write a letter to the editor of the Smithsonian Magazine berating them about the “personal benefits” for Black cowboys? Clearly, the mag is gaslighting the public about our country’s little-known history, stating: “While Texas ranchers fought in the war, they depended on their slaves to maintain their land and cattle herds. In doing so, the slaves developed the skills of cattle tending (breaking horses, pulling calves out of mud and releasing longhorns caught in the brush, to name a few) that would render them invaluable to the Texas cattle industry in the post-war era.”

Guess we need to decolonize our web browsers of Encyclopedia.com too. We can’t stand for them “insulting us” with such historical reporting that posits: “…25% of American slaves were craftsmen and semiskilled workers … many of the leaders of the slave community came from this class of skilled workers and that many became leaders of protests, insurrections, and desertions.”

What? These skills were put to use in setting people free! That couldn’t have happened. No skills of any slaves served any purpose other than to suffer oppression. At least this is what we’re told.

Noted historical figure Blanche Bruce was taught how to read while a house servant. He eventually went on to open the first school for Black children in the state of Missouri and, in 1874, became one of the first elected Black Senators. (And yes, that meant he was a Republican.) This, according to History.com, is how he not only personally benefitted from the skill of literacy but used it to empower others.

Or, how about Republican Congressman Robert Smalls? He was once a slave who served as a wheelman on a Confederate ship. He and fellow slaves hijacked the vessel and sailed it, with those darn skills, into Union territory. According to historical records, he used reward money for capturing the ship to buy his master’s home. Take that Democratic Supremacy!

Along with the vice president’s fake outrage, the NAACP recently issued a ludicrous “travel advisory” for black people in Florida. The civil-rights-gone-wrong organization accused Governor Ron DeSantis of “aggressive attempts to erase Black history.” The NAACP doesn’t even tell the truth about its ownhistory. They never mention that they fired their co-founder, W.E.B. Du Bois, in 1948. They never mention that the pro-segregation activist became a Communist, renounced his American citizenship, and went on to praise murderous dictators like Mao Zedong and Joseph Stalin who were responsible for killing tens of millions of their own people. They never mention the fact that Du Bois wrote a fawning eulogy for Stalin calling him “a great man” who “seldom lost his courtesy and balance.”

That’s how you describe a mass murderer?

But is it at all surprising that the woke ones who are the loudest about “erasing black history” are the ones who refuse to teach our nation about the leading eraser of black people — Planned Parenthood. They kill more black lives in two weeks than the (Democrat-founded) KKK did in a century. Yet Kamala Harris is one of the biggest cheerleaders for the nation’s largest abortion business. She’s both historically and morally challenged. She’s a member of the Party that violently denied the humanity of Black people then. It’s the same Party that violently denies the humanity of millions today.

Don’t let them gaslight you, America. The vice president and the pro-abortion NAACP are literally advocating to make black lives history.