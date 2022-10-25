How a president’s reckless assault on marriage backfired

It has been a decade since Newsweek magazine ran a cover story declaring Barack Obama to be our nation’s “first gay president.” Four days earlier President Obama affirmed his support of same-sex marriage on Good Morning America. It was a radical reversal from statements he made about marriage during his 2008 presidential campaign.

President Obama unknowingly overplayed his hand when he chose to boldly promote same-sex marriage in 2012. He misjudged not only the ripple effect that this dishonorable decision would have upon millions of families who do not share his liberal convictions, but also the intensity with which zealous crusaders within his own party would soon seek to indoctrinate children with the diseased dogma of gender neutrality.

Obama deliberately and unashamedly subverted the historic and time-honored institution of marriage between a man and a woman. The deplorable attempt to redefine marriage opened a pandora’s box, clearly emboldening those who have made it their mission to erase gender distinctions in our society wherever possible.

When the Lord’s institution of marriage (Genesis 2:18-25) is trashed, and God’s creation of “male and female” (Genesis 1:27) is turned on its head, the cost of such profane and erratic behavior is exorbitant. Seismic disturbances sometimes cause tsunamis, and America has rarely if ever experienced an ideological earthquake of this magnitude.

Parents today are appalled by teachers who cleverly spoon-feed the progressive poison of gender neutrality into the impressionable hearts and minds of young students. And a growing number of parents are not quietly sitting on the sideline. As Brandon Showalter recently reported: “Parents offer advice on fighting back against gender indoctrination as schools become ‘ground zero.’” And Moms for Liberty is a courageous group of Americans on the frontline of this critical battle.

Meanwhile, activists continue to aggressively proselytize children with their alternative religion of gender neutrality and same-sex education. The disturbing headlines speak volumes: “National Science Teaching Association Holds Seminar Instructing Teachers on How to ‘Queer Your Classroom.’”

A bevy of K-12 school district officials and teachers have been deceived. They assume that promoting same-sex education and gender neutrality is a sign of enlightenment, and they feel driven to convince children and teenagers that biology is in fact bigotry whenever biological sex is equated with gender.

This bankrupt ideology has many harmful ramifications, and is forcing states to enact legislation such as the “Save Women’s Sports Act.” Some wise decisions to protect student-athletes are being made at the state level: “Oklahoma Public Schools Require ‘Biological Sex Affidavit’ for Student-Athletes.” And there has been an ongoing effort by Republicans at the federal level to pass legislation called the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.”

The massive disconnect on these issues between Democratic politicians and the majority of Americans is staggering, as evidenced by polling data related to transgender propaganda showing that “Transgender Policies Poll Poorly as Democrats and Liberals Make Them Top Priority.”

Any political party that forces the fallacy of gender neutrality upon children should expect poor polling numbers. Abandoning God’s design for gender and marriage leaves you with deviant and dangerous concepts that enslave people in sexual sin and spiritual darkness. Scripture describes the tragic consequences when the truth of God is exchanged for a counterfeit.

“They exchanged the truth of God for a lie … Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural relations for unnatural ones. In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed indecent acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their perversion” (Romans 1:25-27).

The sanctioning of same-sex marriage in America opened the floodgates for gender-neutral indoctrination in the public schools. Barack Obama was the self-appointed prophet who launched the marriage and gender revolution in America, which included his 2016 edict ordering public schools to allow transgender students access to their bathroom of choice. Those in his party who continue preaching the false doctrine of gender neutrality will continue losing support across both racial and religious lines.

As reported a year ago, “It’s Not Just White People: Democrats Are Losing Normal Voters of All Races.” And recently in Dearborn, Michigan, “Muslim Protesters Shut Down Michigan School-Board Meeting Over LGBTQ Books.” Jeff Greenfield penned an op-ed earlier this year titled: “Democrats are Losing the Culture War. A Messaging Shift Won’t Save Them.”

Speaking of messaging, candidate Obama carefully crafted the exact message about marriage he wanted to convey prior to the 2008 presidential election. While speaking at the Saddleback Presidential Forum in 2008, Obama said: “I believe that marriage is the union between a man and a woman. Now, for me as a Christian — for me — as a Christian, it is also a sacred union. God’s in the mix.” And Obama stated in an interview with MTV in 2008: “I believe marriage is between a man and a woman. I am not in favor of gay marriage.”

Cloaking yourself in religious terminology at convenient moments is typical of false prophets. Some people undoubtedly voted for Obama because they believed him when he said he was not in favor of gay marriage. He placed his hand on the Bible while being sworn into office, but then trampled on Scripture by coming out in support of same-sex marriage.

President Obama led the charge to embed same-sex marriage into the cultural DNA of our nation. But Obama’s unrighteous decision backfired. A sleeping giant has been awakened to stand up, expose and reject the pernicious indoctrination efforts taking place today. Most parents in America do not want their children inculcated with the harmful gender ideology promoted by progressive politicians, radicalized school officials and teachers, and liberal elites in the media and in Hollywood.

Obama’s reckless assault on marriage did incalculable damage to the fabric of our nation. And as the tsunami of righteous anger and parental participation continues to intensify, we are reminded that each one of us is responsible for the doctrines and practices we endorse, and the consequences that ensue.