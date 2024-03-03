Home Opinion How can a Christian vote with peace of mind?

Every election cycle comes with a number of attacks, scandals, and playground-like na-na, na-na, boo-boos. We gravitate towards drama, while at the same time complaining of the lack of leadership. We can’t have it both ways. The melodrama of a soap opera does not produce a strong protagonist.

So, how can a Christian vote with a peace of mind?

Know your vote matters. Elections change things. And in our country, we are part of the process. The people we elect make a difference — for better or worse. You may think parts of the system are open to corruption. I sympathize. However, not voting is not a good option. One of my life mottos is, Be part of the solution, not the problem. Not voting makes you more of the problem than the solution. Your vote matters because it shows your commitment to the common good of society. No Christian should disengage from the common good.

When we vote, we’re not binding our consciences to a particular candidate. We are simply trying to better our country as best we can. Part of “loving your neighbors” is caring about issues affecting them (not just issues affecting you). You can be and should be a selfless voter, loving your neighbor as you vote for a candidate. Your vote matters, for you and for your neighbor.

Consider the whole of a candidate. Every candidate is going to say something stupid, and it will be plastered all over social media. The devices record 24/7. Mistakes are harder to hide these days, which is good. But the smallest clip can now make it across the ocean in a nanosecond. So, look at the whole of what a candidate has done and the whole of who a candidate is.

Vote as a citizen of God’s Kingdom. I love my country deeply, but my love for King Jesus is greater. This world is passing away, so our primary goal is to build God’s kingdom. I’m sometimes asked, “What if you can’t vote your conscience with a particular choice of candidates?” My recommendation is to write-in someone.

Human dignity is a critical issue. Government is God’s servant for good. It is your duty to vote for people who will fulfill Romans 13. Other issues are important, but where a candidate stands on human dignity and the sanctity of life will inform us of how they will govern. This is justice at its most basic level: we have an obligation to the most vulnerable in our society. We should vote for the candidate that will do the greatest good, and that begins with what you will do to defend the most defenseless.

Choose honor over insults. Elections are contentious. They have been for most of our nation’s history. But this point isn’t about the candidates. It’s about you. You need to filter what comes out of you just as much as what goes in you.

Pray for those in elected positions. It just might change your tone if you consistently pray for people in leadership. A revival of praying believers could spark a revival in the three branches of our government.

I write with trepidation. Any mention of politics can get you in trouble. Throw politics into the context of the local church, and the mood can quickly turn caustic. But every Christian has a responsibility to vote. Don’t fall into the melodrama. Vote with peace of mind.

Originally published at Church Answers.