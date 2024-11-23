Home Opinion How to practice gratitude with your family this Thanksgiving

November is a season which, in the United States, has been devoted to gratitude and thanksgiving for over 400 years! Thanksgiving is a reminder to pause and reset. Beyond being a time for gathering, good food, and elastic waistbands, Thanksgiving provides an opportunity to focus on gratitude.

While the Thanksgiving holiday has had a long and varied history within the United States, the practice of devoting sacrificial offerings, prayers, songs and psalms, and even entire days to thanksgiving within the Christian faith goes back to the Old Testament foundations of our faith.

When we think back on the generations of American Christians who came before us, we remember the challenges that inspired their celebration of Thanksgiving: perilous ocean voyages; a long-fought revolution; the horrors of slavery; a civil war dividing our country; and times of great suffering, deprivation, poverty, racial conflict, widespread illness, and war. Yet the human heart manages through it all to turn toward God and give thanks for His blessings. The fact that we are capable of thankfulness and have a relationship with God in order to express it, are in themselves gifts from God.

How can your family create a practice of gratitude in this season of Thanksgiving, and prepare your hearts for the season of Advent that is just around the corner? Here are some ideas for devotional times, conversation starters, and activities your family can use to draw close to God and foster thanksgiving in your hearts:

1. Thanksgiving Scripture countdown: Create a simple calendar or paper chain with a Bible verse for each day leading up to Thanksgiving, focusing on themes of gratitude and praise. Take a few minutes daily to read and reflect as a family. Here are a few passages to get you started: Psalm 100, Psalm 135, and Colossians 3:17.



2. Gratitude journal: Encourage each family member to keep a gratitude journal, writing down something they are thankful for each day. Share your entries with one another regularly.



3. Blessings walk: Take a family walk and use the time to thank God for the beauty of creation and the blessings in your lives. Pause to share specific things you’re grateful for along the way.



4. Serve together: Volunteer as a family at a food pantry, soup kitchen, or community event. Discuss afterward how serving others can deepen your appreciation for God’s provision.



5. Family Thanksgiving devotional: Choose a Christian-themed devotional or book focused on thanksgiving and read it together as a family, discussing the lessons and insights gained.



6. Share your blessings: Encourage children to share their blessings with those less fortunate by donating toys, clothes, or food to charitable organizations.



7. Thanksgiving tree: Create a “Thanksgiving Tree” by placing a bare branch in a vase and have family members write things they are thankful for on paper leaves. Attach these leaves to the tree as a visual reminder of your blessings.



8. Worship and praise: Attend a special Thanksgiving service at your church.



9. Invite Others: Extend an invitation to friends or neighbors who may be alone or in need during the Thanksgiving holiday to share in your celebration, spreading the spirit of gratitude and hospitality.



10. Family Thankfulness Tradition: Establish a unique family tradition for Thanksgiving that centers around faith, such as each family member sharing a testimony of thanksgiving, reciting a favorite Bible verse, or offering a special prayer of gratitude.

These activities will help your family grow closer to God and nurture a deep sense of thanksgiving in your hearts during the Thanksgiving holiday and throughout the year!