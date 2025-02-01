Home Opinion How Trump’s policy agenda could benefit biblically responsible investors

As faith-based investors, we seek to align our portfolios with biblical principles, investing in companies that honor God and uphold values such as human dignity, family, and stewardship. President Trump’s 2025 term has brought renewed focus on policies that resonate deeply with these principles, creating an environment that supports Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI).

To be clear, political agendas and biblical principles are not the same thing, and the Bible and even Christendom itself transcends any political figure, institution, or earthly power. But there is no question that these separate spheres of influence sometimes overlap and certainly influence one another. From standing against unfair Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) mandates to reaffirming a two-gender recognition policy and advancing America First initiatives, President Trump’s policy actions provide a unique opportunity for BRI to thrive.



Challenging DEI and restoring merit-based systems

One of the hallmarks of Trump’s 2025 agenda is his administration’s pushback against DEI mandates. These programs, often criticized for fostering division and leftist ideological conformity, have placed unnecessary burdens on businesses by prioritizing quotas over merit. By reducing federal pressure on corporations to adopt DEI frameworks, the administration has encouraged a return to merit-based practices that reward competence and integrity.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

For biblically responsible investors, this shift is significant. Companies that operate on biblical principles value individuals based on their God-given talents and character, not arbitrary classifications. Removing DEI mandates enables businesses to focus on excellence and fairness, creating a more equitable environment for workers and encouraging long-term shareholder value. This policy ensures that companies operating with biblical integrity can compete with fewer ideological constraints, helping to foster environments that prioritize human dignity and respect.

We have already seen numerous major corporations remove DEI from their business and return to a merit-based system, and our expectation is that this pressure from the Office of the President will result in many more companies following suit, possibly opening more large businesses for investment in faith-based portfolios.



Federal recognition of two genders: Upholding biblical truth

In a bold move, the Trump administration has reinstated policies recognizing only two genders at the federal level, aligning with the biblical understanding of male and female as articulated in Genesis 1:27. This decision has far-reaching implications for businesses, education, and healthcare, ensuring that policies and practices respect biological realities rather than ideological trends.

For biblically responsible investing practitioners, this alignment with biblical truth provides clarity and consistency. Businesses no longer face pressure to adopt costly and divisive gender policies, allowing them to focus on their core missions. Moreover, faith-based organizations can operate without fear of legal repercussions for adhering to their beliefs about gender. This policy creates a stable environment for companies committed to honoring God’s design, reinforcing the principles that underpin our biblical approach to investing.

America First policies: Economic growth and corporate accountability

President Trump’s renewed America First agenda emphasizes economic independence, domestic manufacturing, and the protection of American workers. Policies such as renegotiating trade agreements, incentivizing domestic production, and reducing reliance on foreign adversaries have bolstered the U.S. economy and could serve to strengthen businesses aligned with biblical values, such as fair labor practices and religious freedom, rather than enriching those under the control of China and other regimes hostile to biblical values and people of faith.

The Bible is not America First, and we all do well to remember that the Stars and Stripes are not coequal with the Cross. However, this focus on American industry stands to benefit faith-based investors in several ways. First, it supports companies that prioritize ethical supply chains, reducing exposure to human rights abuses often associated with foreign labor markets. Second, it creates opportunities for businesses that uphold fair labor practices and environmental stewardship to thrive in a competitive domestic market. By fostering economic growth rooted in integrity and accountability, America First policies enhance the appeal of investments aligned with biblical principles. This does not mean that America First is biblical; it is simply that in the ways described above, America First policies can benefit the kind of businesses that are prominent in many faith-based investing portfolios and, therefore, serve to advantage the faith-based investors who own them.

Additionally, an America First economic plan is particularly beneficial to smaller and medium-sized American businesses that may not have the capital and size to compete against global players and their unfair competitive advantages of lax labor regulations, Chinese government sponsorship, and other factors. These small and midcap businesses tend to be overweighted in faith-based portfolios. To the degree that Trump’s policy agenda benefits these stalwart American businesses, faith-based investors should see an outsized benefit relative to more secular-globalist approaches.



Supporting faith-based organizations and religious freedom

The 2025 Trump administration has continued to champion religious liberty, ensuring that faith-based organizations like ours can operate without antagonistic government interference. New leadership at federal agencies, policies protecting the rights of religious institutions to act in accordance with their beliefs, and other reforms create a legal environment where Christian businesses can flourish.

This commitment to religious freedom is vital for biblically responsible investing. Faith-based organizations rely on a supportive legal framework to fulfill their missions. By removing regulatory barriers and protecting religious expression, the administration has empowered organizations like ours to expand our impact, offering investors meaningful opportunities to support businesses that honor God and contribute to society.

A renewed focus on ethical business practices

Under President Trump’s leadership, there has been an increased emphasis on holding corporations accountable for their practices. Policies aimed at combating human trafficking, forced labor, and unethical supply chains have been strengthened, aligning with biblical mandates to uphold justice and protect the vulnerable.

For biblically responsible investors, these efforts enhance confidence in companies committed to ethical operations. By prioritizing transparency and accountability, the administration has created a marketplace that rewards businesses operating with integrity. This focus aligns with the goals of faith-based investors seeking to honor God through their financial decisions.

Challenges and opportunities ahead

While the 2025 Trump administration’s policies have provided a strong foundation for biblically responsible investing, challenges remain. Cultural resistance to biblical values persists, and the corporate landscape continues to reflect competing ideologies. However, the progress being made under these policies underscores the potential for government leadership to create an environment where faith-based investing can flourish.

As biblically responsible investing practitioners, our task is to build on this momentum by identifying and supporting companies that reflect God’s truth. By staying vigilant and committed to our principles, we can continue to drive meaningful impact in both the marketplace and the Kingdom of God.

Conclusion

President Trump’s 2025 agenda has provided a rare and compelling alignment with the principles of biblically responsible investing. From challenging DEI mandates and reaffirming biblical truth about gender to advancing America First policies and protecting religious freedom, these initiatives have created an environment where faith-based investors have a great opportunity to thrive.

At Inspire Investing, we remain committed to honoring God through our financial decisions. By investing in companies that align with biblical principles, we not only seek to achieve strong returns but also contribute to a world that reflects God’s design. As we navigate this new chapter, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to integrity, stewardship, and faith, trusting in God’s guidance for the future.