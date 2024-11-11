Home Opinion How veterans can overcome internal battles

On this Veterans Day, I reflect on the deep struggles many of my fellow veterans face. For many of us, the battle doesn’t end when the boots come off, and for some, the greatest fight is within.



Anger — something we’ve all experienced — can feel like a tidal wave, especially for those of us dealing with the unseen wounds of Post Traumatic Stress (PTS). But here’s the thing: anger, if left unchecked, becomes more than just an emotion. It becomes a weight that can cripple our spirit and our purpose.



In the military, anger was often the fuel we needed to prepare for the fight to come. It gave us the edge to push through pain, loss, and fear. But once we come home, that same fire, if not managed, can burn us from the inside out.

The Apostle Paul recognized that our struggles often start within. In Ephesians 3:16, he says, "I pray that from his glorious, unlimited resources he will empower you with inner strength through His Spirit.” Each of us needs inner strength to stand against the enemy’s attempts to overwhelm us. We must remember the One within us is greater! We don’t have to face these inner battles alone, because God has boundless resources to help us overcome.

With this prayer, however, Paul also offers caution. He urges, “In your anger, do not sin (Ephesians 4:26).” Notice he doesn’t say “don’t get angry.” Anger is a human emotion, but it’s how we respond that matters. The problem comes when anger controls us, and for many veterans, that’s the challenge.



I’ve seen it firsthand in my own life and in the lives of those I’ve had the honor to serve alongside. There are moments where the anger from past experiences seems too overwhelming, like a storm that won't let up. However, I have also witnessed the calming power of faith. According to James 1:19, we should be “slow to anger,” and it's during these times that we begin to recover. Healing is believing that God's plan is greater than our suffering, but it doesn't entail forgetting what we've experienced.



I’ve spent years wrestling with my frustrations — both from combat and life in general. But here’s what I’ve learned: anger can either drive you away from your purpose or refine you for it. When Jesus says in Matthew 11:28, “Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest,” He’s not offering an escape from reality. He’s offering a path to peace, right in the middle of our battles. That’s what many veterans need to hear — that we don’t have to carry the burden alone. We don’t have to let anger be the chain that keeps us from living a life of purpose.

For the veteran or the civilian who is struggling with invisible wounds, Romans 12:2 offers a profound message of the hope and transformation we can find with the Lord. The verse encourages us to “be transformed by the renewing of your mind” — another important reminder that the true battle is often fought within our hearts and minds. This transformation involves shifting focus from past traumas to healing and growth, embracing new perspectives and finding strength in the journey to recovery. By renewing our minds, we can find peace and resilience and rebuild our lives with a sense of purpose and hope.

At SOF Missions, we walk with veterans who are struggling with the weight of their past, and the moral injuries of having to take life from another human, helping them find healing in body, mind and spirit. They must understand that anger doesn’t have to be a disability — it can be a signpost directing us toward God’s grace and healing. This emotion, while challenging, can be a catalyst for seeking help and finding a path to recovery. I’ve seen countless veterans reclaim their purpose, not because their anger vanished, but because they learned to give it to God and let Him lead.

Each year on Veteran’s Day, we pause to express our heartfelt gratitude to the retired servicemen and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedoms. As we honor their bravery and sacrifice, it’s important to also acknowledge the invisible scars and internal battles they may continue to face long after their service has ended. Recognizing these challenges is a crucial part of our appreciation, reminding us to offer support and understanding to those who have given so much.