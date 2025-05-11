Home Opinion I never want to hear another woman say, ‘I’m just a stay-at-home mom’

“Just” a Mother?



It’s been said that “Motherhood is the toughest job you’ll ever love.”



I might add “…and occasionally lament” while crying for fear that you might be failing. And yet the truth remains that motherhood — in spite of its messy glory — is the most important job in the world.

Genesis 3:16 tells us that, as a result of the fall, women bring forth children “in pain and sorrow.” If that isn’t the most honest description of motherhood, I don’t know what is. There most certainly is pain from that first contraction until the last teenage eye roll. But this I know for certain: It is pain with a purpose.

God was doing more than doling out punishment in the garden — He was setting the stage for redemption. He decreed that the offspring of the woman would crush the serpent’s head. Not only in the ultimate promise of Jesus Christ defeating sin and death (that is the GREAT purpose), but in a secondary sense, motherhood itself transforms us. Think of it. Growing a tiny human inside your body for nine months, giving up your waistline, sleep, and any sense of normal control over your bladder. Then comes the indescribable physical ordeal of labor, which I can only assume is God’s way of proving that women are as tough as any guy out there.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

But wait — there’s more!

After childbirth comes breastfeeding, sleep deprivation, diaper blowouts, and the unceasing demands of being on call 24/7. Does it get easier over time? Reality check: It doesn’t. The challenges just change and the stages of growth are different. There will be temper tantrums, scraped knees, fears and tears, homework battles, and teenage rebellion. Through it all, you’ll be pouring out your heart, soul, and unceasing prayers for the stamina and wisdom it takes to raise a respectful, kind, God-fearing, productive human being.

So please, I never want to hear another woman say, “I’m just a stay-at-home mom.” We’ve let the world convince us that being a mom is somehow “less than.” Motherhood isn’t “just” anything. It’s a divine calling. You are partnering with God in helping to shape the next generation. You are the CEO of a small, highly influential company called “family.” You are truthfully molding the very future of humanity.

While motherhood doesn’t come with a paycheck or a 401(k), it comes with dividends that pay out for eternity. You’re not simply raising kids; you’re raising image-bearers of God, future world-changers, and (even quite possibly) the person who will discover a cure for cancer or write the next great American novel. Every sleepless night, every tearful prayer over your children — it all matters. The Bible tells us that women, “will be saved through childbearing, if they continue in faith, love, and holiness, with self-control” (1 Timothy 2:15). This verse isn’t saying that women earn salvation by having babies (thank goodness)! It means that the process of motherhood sanctifies us.

It shapes us into people who are more patient, more selfless, and more reliant on God. And one day, someday, we can redeem the beautiful image of Eve in all her pre-fall splendor.

One more thing: Please, I insist, do not forget the joy. Yes, there is joy! It may be hidden in a pile of laundry or submerged in the chaos of a toddler meltdown, but it is there in the sound of your baby’s first laugh. In the way your child reaches for you when they are scared. It’s in the pleasure you feel when they stand up for what’s right or accomplish what they’ve worked so hard for.

Motherhood is a bittersweet symphony of pain and joy. Sacrifice and redemption. When all is said and done, you’re not “just” raising children — you are fulfilling a sacred calling that echoes the story of redemption itself. So, mothers, the next time someone asks what you do? Just give them a knowing smile and say, “I’m in the business of shaping the future.”