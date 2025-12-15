Home News Top 6 moments from Erika Kirk's CBS interview with Bari Weiss: 'Let the Lord use it'

Erika Kirk, the widow of the late conservative political activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, recently discussed her Christian faith, her husband's alleged killer, and what good she hopes God will bring out of evil.

Sitting down for an hour-long town hall with CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss that aired Saturday, Erika Kirk also reiterated support for Israel and addressed the conspiracy theories swirling around Kirk's assassination, as well as the role she believes the internet has played in spreading hatred.

Here are six key moments from the exchange.