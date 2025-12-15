Share

Top 6 moments from Erika Kirk's CBS interview with Bari Weiss: 'Let the Lord use it'

By Jon Brown, Christian Post Reporter
Erika Kirk, widow of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, speaks with CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss during a CBS News town hall that aired Dec. 13, 2025.
Erika Kirk, widow of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, speaks with CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss during a CBS News town hall that aired Dec. 13, 2025. | Screenshot/YouTube/The Free Press

Erika Kirk, the widow of the late conservative political activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, recently discussed her Christian faith, her husband's alleged killer, and what good she hopes God will bring out of evil.

Sitting down for an hour-long town hall with CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss that aired Saturday, Erika Kirk also reiterated support for Israel and addressed the conspiracy theories swirling around Kirk's assassination, as well as the role she believes the internet has played in spreading hatred.

Here are six key moments from the exchange.

Jon Brown is a reporter for The Christian Post. Send news tips to jon.brown@christianpost.com

You’ve readarticles in the last 30 days.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

Our work is made possible by the generosity of supporters like you. Your contributions empower us to continue breaking stories that matter, providing clarity from a biblical worldview, and standing for truth in an era of competing narratives.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you’re helping to keep CP’s articles free and accessible for everyone.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles