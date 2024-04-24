Home Opinion Iran in Bible prophecy and its rise in aggression against Israel

Iran, without warning, aggressively launched over 300 ballistic missiles into Israel without provocation last week. After days of contemplation, Israel decided to retaliate against Iran's lethal aggression by striking key targets in the Isfahan region.

Days following Israel's strategic strike in the Isfahan region, several security sources have reported that drones and rockets have targeted U.S. military bases in Iraq and Syria in two separate attacks.

However, Jonathan Lord, head of the Middle East security program at the Center for a New American Security, a U.S. think tank, said that it "seems to indicate that Iran is seeking to step down off the ledge, minimize the impact of the attack, and perhaps walk back down the escalation ladder from here."

According to Scripture, a time will come when Iran, with the help of other nations, will attempt to destroy Israel. While Mr. Lord may hold a different perspective now, it is important to note the significance of this prophecy and its potential implications for the future.

Iran in Bible Prophecy

What is taking place between Israel and Iran is setting up a future battle that Ezekiel mentioned over 2,600 years ago.

According to bible prophecy, Iran will be a part of a surprising attack; most bible scholars and prophecy experts refer to it as the "Russian-Islamic Invasion on Israel."

Ezekiel 38:1-6, "The word of the Lord came to me: ‘Son of man, set your face toward Gog, of the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal, and prophesy against him and say, Thus says the Lord God: Behold, I am against you, O Gog, chief prince of Meshech and Tubal. And I will turn you about and put hooks into your jaws, and I will bring you out, and all your army, horses and horsemen, all of them clothed in full armor, a great host, all of them with buckler and shield, wielding swords. Persia, Cush, and Put are with them, all of them with shield and helmet; Gomer and all his hordes; Beth-togarmah from the uttermost parts of the north with all his hordes — many peoples are with you.’"

Prophecy expert and prolific author Dr. Mark Hitchcock brings some much-needed clarity to Persia, as mentioned by the prophet Ezekiel:

"Verses five and six complete the allies that will attack Israel with their leader Gog. The identity of the first ally appears to be very clear since its ancient name is widely known down through history, even in our own day. Persia refers to the Persian people who make up a majority of the modern country of Iran. There is consensus among futurists that historic Persia clearly refers to modern Iran. The name Persia, which was written all over the pages of ancient history, was changed to Iran in foreign usage in March 1935."

The alliance that has been forming for years between Russia and Muslim nations is undoubtedly setting the stage for the eventual fulfillment of the prophecy Ezekiel envisioned over 2,600 years ago.

Iran may not be currently planning another large-scale attack on Israel, but as we see in prophetic Scripture, the conflict between the two countries will only worsen in the future. Thus, we must take to heart the words Jesus warned in the Olivet Discourse, "So when all these things begin to happen, stand and look up, for your salvation is near" (Lk. 21:28).

We may not know everything that will happen or when it will take place, but we do know that God has a plan to protect and redeem His chosen people. In the meantime, it is our responsibility to pray for peace in the Middle East and to share the Gospel of Christ with people in that region, regardless of whether they are Jewish or Muslim.