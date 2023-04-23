Is Gen Z more likely to attend church than millennials? The surprising answer

Are the trends reversing? Could younger people return to church in greater numbers? Perhaps. It’s too early to tell, but one researcher gives a little hope. Ryan Burge reported on data indicating Gen Z is more likely to attend church than Millennials and Gen X. While almost a third of this younger generation does not claim a particular religion (the “nones”), they attend religious services at a slightly higher rate than their Millennial and Gen X parents.

More research is needed as this data could be an aberration. Two caveats are in order. First, Gen Z religious attendance has been trending down, not up. Second, not every member of Gen Z is included in this data as some are too young to be present in the measurements. One data point does not make a trend, but this one is worth watching over the next few years.

At Church Answers, we wanted to know more. So we asked a Gen Zer his thoughts. This video is the second installment of a three-part Church Answers YouTube series on Gen Z. Check out our channel to see the other videos.

Originally published at Church Answers.








