Is Lauren Daigle's song 'Hold On To Me' a Christian song?

Lauren Daigle has become the most popular Christian artist in the world. She represents Jesus Christ and His church when it comes to her songs. She is a believer in Jesus Christ and has written many wonderful songs that reflect the glory of Christ and the power of a real relationship with Jesus. Her words in her songs have given, literally, millions of people hope.

Over the last few years her songs from her album “Look Up Child” have won awards both in the sacred and secular worlds of music. She has great crossover appeal both for Christians and non-Christians alike, but her music, for now, is still categorized as “Christian music.”

Last year, I reviewed Lauren’s song “You Say.” For a song to be “Christian,” it must be written to express either personal or a communal belief regarding Christian life and faith in God.

After reviewing the lyrics of “You Say,” I wished the song mentioned Jesus and not just God, but at the end of the day, the song turns our attention to God and places the sovereign control of our lives and actions at His feet.

I agreed this is a Christian song.

So, what about Lauren’s latest song, “Hold On To Me.” Is it a Christian song?

Let’s unpack the lyrics of the song.



All of us have times in our lives we find ourselves, “barely breathin.” She goes on to say, “When I’m not somebody I believe in, hold on to me.”

This concept of believing in ourselves is not one I find in Scripture. God does not expect us to believe in ourselves.

I don’t need to be proud of me for God to be proud of me.

Yes, I will agree, this song raises a common emotion that we all experience, but God has already chosen us, and if we have believed in Jesus Christ as our Savior, we are His children and thus none of our feelings can change our place and position in Christ.

Most who are reviewing this song are saying that it has even greater crossover appeal. As a follower of Jesus Christ, I have no problem with a song having crossover appeal. I like both secular and sacred music. But as a Christian song, by definition, it has to be able to accurately reflect the faith the Bible teaches about Jesus.

Lauren says in the chorus: “Hold on to me when it’s too dark to see You, when I let go, hold me again.”

These are powerful words that if directed toward God are accurate to what the Word of God teaches. The Bible agrees that God holds on to us when we forget we need Him, and God holds on to us when we let go of Him. Hebrews 13:5 tells us He never leaves us or forsakes us.



Lauren then says in the second verse: “When I don’t feel like I’m worth defending, when I’m tired of all my pretending, hold on to me, When I start to break in desperation, underneath the weight of expectation, hold on to me, hold on to me”

Once again these are concepts that the Bible supports. We all have times we don’t feel like we are worth God defending. We all have times we get tired of pretending. We all have that moment when we start to break in desperation underneath the weight of expectation in this life. We all have the need to be held by Almighty God. We all need God to meet us in our weaknesses and hold us back from destroying ourselves.

The Apostle Paul talks about this war that rages inside of all Christians in Romans 7. Most agree that this is a passage that describes the battle the believer faces in the day-to-day challenges of living for Jesus.

I do love how Lauren describes the Christian battle in her song; but she never mentions God.

It is an extremely dangerous thing when Christian music becomes solely about our experience with acknowledging God.

Referencing God or Jesus is what makes Christian music unique to all other genres. When we walk away from the definition, we eventually lose the distinction of our purpose, which is ultimately to bring glory to Jesus.

This is what Lauren had to say about the meaning of her song on Instagram:

“My hope and my heart is that 'Hold On To Me' reminds you of all the good in the world. No matter what you’re walking through, having someone there to hold you up and see you for who you are, even through the worst of circumstances — that’s what this song is about.”

Even Lauren says the song is not about God.

I attempted a few months ago to reach out to Lauren on Instagram and Facebook with this post:

“Lauren, I love your music. I have a question for you. The song 'Hold On To Me' appears to be about God in the lyrics, but your sum-up of the song seems to indicate it is all about human relationships. Can you please clarify who the song is for?”

No response.

I am grateful God holding on to us as followers of Jesus Christ is never in doubt. Jesus tells us in John 10:27-30 that no one can snatch us from Him.

You don’t need to ask Jesus to hold on to you, you just need to be reminded He will never let go.