It’s the little things that mean so much

The world that we live in today is filled with extraordinary technological advancements and developments in the understanding of physics and scientific discoveries. We are constantly learning more about things that are invisible to the human eye and yet have been present since the beginning of time when God created the heavens and the earth. Some things that were unknown to many in earlier centuries we accept without question — the minute properties of light, gravity, virtual particles, magnetic fields, and electrons are examples. We may not understand how they work, but we accept their presence and importance in our world today.

The Bible doesn’t address the presence of electrons, dark matter, or magnetic fields around us, or even the number of cells in our body. However, Psalm 139 does tell us that God knew us before we were formed in our mother’s womb. That knowledge is too much for many of us to comprehend. At the moment of our conception, God knew us and loved us — as minuscule as we were at that moment. Psalm 139:16 says “Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed. And in Your book they all were written, the days fashioned for me, when as yet there were none of them.” Small? Yes, but not unimportant to God.

The Bible also confirms this truth: God is the Creator of all things, is all-powerful, is all-knowing, and is always present. The Bible also gives us another important fact about the nature of God: “God is love” (1 John 4:8, 16). So all of His powerful abilities are clothed with the attribute of love. That means that even the littlest things in the universe — including the smallest aspects of your life — are known by Him and regarded by Him with love.

In describing how God cares about each of us, Jesus said that “the very hairs of your head are all numbered” (Matthew 10:30). How is this possible? How can God oversee the motion of the galaxies and solar systems, and still know the number of hairs on your head? Here’s how I would answer that question: There are no big or little things to God. They all have the same importance and value to Him.

That is counter to how we think, isn’t it? Our life is filled with “big things” and “little things.” We often prioritize our life by our idea of what is big or small. But I don’t believe God thinks that way. The presence of invisible properties in our world that make our lives as we know them possible is an example of our thinking being shaped by a very limited perspective. Our flawed view of life now and for eternity is often shaped by what we can see, feel, hear, touch, or even smell. We rely upon our senses. But God sees what we cannot even fathom in our limited understanding. In His wisdom and infinite understanding — all of creation, including every moment of your life — is important to Him.

If you have difficulty understanding this great love that God has for you, turn to Isaiah 55:8-9, where we are reminded that our thought processes and God’s are not the same. His are far superior to ours, and we can trust in His knowledge, goodness, and plan for our lives. In the eternal scheme of God’s plans, it would be easy to assume that we don’t matter, but we do.

God’s thoughts and ways are not like our thoughts and ways — the great and small matter equally to God.