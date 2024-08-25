Home Opinion I've survived a pregnancy. One-size-fits-all abortion answer fails

Florida news outlets have spent the past few months overly focused on the future of abortion in our state and are missing the big picture.

As someone who “survived” an unexpected pregnancy, I’m here to tell you that both women and men need so much more than the one-size-fits-all answer on abortion.

A few years ago, I was going through a difficult period in my life and had turned to drinking, drugs and promiscuous behavior to cope. A positive pregnancy test quickly shocked me back to reality, and I was terrified.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

I also felt alone.

My boyfriend Anthony thought he wasn’t ready to be a father because his own father had abandoned him, and other male figures had let him down too many times.

What I needed to hear most during that time was “you can do this.” Instead, I was barraged with ads and advice implying abortion was the only solution to the child growing in my belly. Feeling like I didn’t have a choice, I wondered if I should abandon my previously pro-life beliefs.

Thankfully I didn’t have to.

I began calling multiple places to learn more about my options and eventually was connected with First Coast Women’s Services in Florida. They scheduled an appointment for me the very next day, and from that moment forward they showed me unconditional love and support.

The first thing I noticed about the women at the center was that they cared about me too. Immediately at the appointment, they asked me how I was doing, how my home life was, and so on. Though my baby was an important part of the conversation, I never felt as though I had been left out of the equation. Instead, I felt more supported and seen than I’d felt in years.

Through the center, I was able to have an ultrasound and hear my daughter’s heartbeat for the first time.

Anthony came to the ultrasound appointment as well and began to cry the second he heard our daughter’s heartbeat. At that moment, he knew he couldn’t abandon her as he himself had been abandoned. He said then that he wanted to be there for his daughter and to co-parent even if we weren’t together. “I love you,” he told our unborn daughter, “and I want to be the father for you I never had.”

This was only the beginning of the joys First Coast made possible for us. Through the center, I received all the material resources I could possibly need — a crib, bathtub, mattress, diapers, and more — to welcome our daughter into the world. I learned so much about parenting, SIDS, dealing with fussy babies, and more from the classes they offered.

They also connected us to Embrace Grace, a church-affiliated support network that helps men and women navigate the challenges of unexpected pregnancies. Anthony became involved in a male mentoring program; I made friends, overcame my fears, and began returning to church as I learned that I didn’t need to fear judgment.

The women at Embrace Grace threw us a baby shower that was one of the most beautiful, thoughtful things anyone had ever done for us. We couldn’t believe the joy, generosity, and love that was quite literally showered on us that day. It was so powerful that I knew it could only be explained as testimony that God had not abandoned me like I thought.

We couldn't believe the number of gifts we received that day, or that the women present were willing to do my makeup and celebrate the occasion with a photo shoot. This beautiful witness ultimately inspired the previously agnostic Anthony to begin his journey to the Church.

That brings us to today — Anthony and I got married and welcomed our precious Evangelina Rosa into the world together. She is a beautiful, free-spirited girl and one of the greatest blessings of our lives.

Today marks over 3 years that I’ve officially quit smoking and drinking. Evangelina Rosa is nearly 2-years-old, and we have since welcomed a second little girl into our family.

Looking back, it’s crystal clear to me that other women facing similar scary situations need to know that they are supported, instead of being told that they can’t do this on their own.

I know that sadly far too many women go through with abortions because they feel like they don’t have support. No woman in Florida should ever have to feel that way when there are resources like First Coast and Embrace Grace available.