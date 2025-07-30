Home Opinion Jihadist ideology is rising. What should the US do?

As a former Muslim and advisor to five U.S. presidential administrations committed to confronting the spread of radical ideologies, I am deeply troubled by the current trajectory of U.S. foreign and domestic policy toward Islamism. The recent atrocities against the Druze and Christians in Syria, coupled with the alarming infiltration of jihadist ideologies in American cities, underscore the urgent need for a coherent strategy to counter this existential threat.

The Druze, a religious minority rooted in an offshoot of Shia Islam, face brutal persecution from jihadi militia groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an organization with ties to Al Qaeda. These groups view the Druze as heretics due to their post-Islamic beliefs, subjecting them to acts of humiliation and massacre. The fall of Bashar al-Assad, a brutal dictator in his own right, has emboldened groups like HTS, who were controversially removed from the U.S. terrorist list under the Trump administration. This decision, which I find abhorrent, risks legitimizing jihadist factions responsible for thousands of deaths, including Americans, Europeans, Druze, Alawites, and Christians.

The removal of HTS from the terrorist list is not an isolated misstep but part of a broader pattern of incoherent U.S. policy toward Islamism. By emboldening a new axis of evil comprising Syria, Turkey, and Qatar these groups now wield U.S.-supplied weapons from the Iraq invasion and possess the resources to fund large-scale terrorist attacks globally, including in the United States. The lack of attention to this Sunni axis, overshadowed by a focus on Iran, leaves us vulnerable to a growing threat that could precipitate our own "October 7" moment, as warned by experts like former CIA officer Sarah Adams.

Domestically, the situation is equally dire. As former Muslim and prolific Christian commentator Annie Cyrus has reported, 18 American cities have effectively been "conquered" by Islamist influence, with communities like Hamtramck, Michigan, legalizing practices like residential animal sacrifices and the call to prayer broadcast at dawn. These developments erode the biblical values foundational to our nation, replacing them with cultural and religious practices that clash with American principles. The absence of a unified policy to counter radical Islam allows these ideologies to take root, from college campuses funded by extremist regimes to city councils overtaken by Islamist agendas.

Even within Christian communities, I am alarmed by doctrines like "theological inclusive hospitality," which suggest accommodating false ideologies such as accepting the Quranic revelation as divine, so we can create a bridge of accommodation to evangelize Muslims. This compromise undermines the truth of Christ’s teachings and weakens our spiritual resolve. If Christians cannot stand firm on biblical principles, how can we expect to counter the mob of protesters chanting "Free Gaza"?

The Trump administrations missteps, from legitimizing figures like HTS leader Al-Sharaa to downplaying Israel's defensive airstrikes in Syria as a misunderstanding reflect a lack of nuanced understanding of jihadist ideology. Israel’s military actions in Damascus were a necessary response to prevent Syria’s southwest from becoming a jihadist stronghold near the Golan Heights, especially given their commitment to their own Druze population. Yet, U.S. leaders, including figures like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, frame these events as mere diplomatic hiccups rather than confronting the ideological war at hand.

If I were still in the business of advising the White House, I would urge the administration to reject photo-ops with known terrorists like Al-Sharaa, whose unchanged jihadist worldview threatens global stability. I would call for a comprehensive policy that addresses Islamism both abroad and at home, that includes halting extremist funding of U.S. institutions to bolstering domestic counterterrorism efforts. The FBI and DOJ, distracted by issues like Russiagate and the Epstein files, must refocus on the growing terrorist threat within our borders.

As Christians, we must recognize that this battle is not only political but also spiritual. The demonic influence of jihadist ideology aims to enslave nations. We need to pray for a miracle to awaken our leaders and churches to this reality. Without a united stand against Islamism, America risks falling into chaos, as the ideologies fueling the massacres of minorities and Christians abroad take stronger hold in our cities.

Together, we can uphold the biblical values that have sustained our nation and resist the ideologies that seek to destroy it.