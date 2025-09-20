Home Opinion Jimmy Kimmel's suspension: Capitalism, not censorship

In the shadow of Charlie Kirk's assassination on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University — where 22-year-old Tyler Robinson allegedly gunned him down during a speaking event — America now grapples with grief, rage, and a dangerous erosion of free speech principles.



Just days later, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel ignited a firestorm with his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when he suggested, without irony or punchline, that Robinson was a MAGA supporter: “this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

ABC swiftly suspended the show indefinitely amid advertiser pullouts and FCC scrutiny, sparking cries of First Amendment foul from the left. But this isn’t government censorship or Trumpian strong-arming — it’s the raw mechanics of capitalism at work. Broadcasters can’t “intentionally distort the news” under FCC guidelines, and when Kimmel blurred fact into fiction during a moment of national mourning, ABC faced a choice: correct course or risk its license.

Kimmel’s comments weren’t satire. No wink, no laugh track, no comedic cushion. Robinson, in fact, had turned sharply leftward — embracing pro-LGBT views and expressing hatred for Kirk’s ideology. Yet in front of millions, Kimmel told a knowing lie. Broadcasters aren’t private podcasters or comics on a Vegas stage; they are public trustees. What Kimmel delivered wasn’t comedy. It was a falsehood with consequences.

Some progressives are now crying “free speech” while conveniently forgetting their own cheers when conservatives were de-platformed from Twitter, birthing Truth Social in response. Others tolerated, even celebrated, fringe voices rejoicing at Kirk’s death. But when market forces punish one of their own, suddenly the First Amendment becomes sacred Scripture. Even some conservatives misread this as Trump “attacking free speech.” He didn’t. No executive order shuttered Kimmel’s show. This was economics, not politics — stations hemorrhaging ad dollars and affiliates protecting profits. That’s America: toxicity punished by the marketplace, not Big Brother.

But here’s the deeper danger: the slow normalization of anti-First Amendment rhetoric. Too many now excuse violence by shifting blame to tone. “If only Kirk had said it differently,” they murmur, as though blunt words justify bullets. This is not only hypocrisy — it’s heresy against the very Christian values Kirk himself championed. Jesus warned, “They hated me without a cause.” Yet we now toy with the notion that Kirk’s martyrdom was somehow self-inflicted, that speaking truth too plainly is provocation.

Scripture offers a sobering parallel. In Acts 5, Ananias and Sapphira lied about their offering and dropped dead in a sovereign moment where God demanded alignment with His purposes. As Kris Vallotton has taught, these “Kairos moments” are rare but pivotal — seasons when truth is non-negotiable. Kimmel’s falsehood, broadcast in the raw grief of a nation, was more than bad taste. It was a defiance of truth in a moment that demanded sobriety.

Unlike Ananias and Sapphira, Kimmel won’t fall dead for his deception. His punishment is lighter but fitting: the market turning its back. He’ll survive in comedy clubs, in arenas, maybe even online. But in the public square where trust matters most, he sunk his own ship.

America stands at a turning point. Kirk gave students hard truths; Kimmel peddled easy lies. One spoke to conviction, the other to convenience. The choice before us is whether we will honor courage — or keep laughing our way into collapse.

Because if we keep rewarding lies and ridiculing truth, it won’t just poison our politics — it will unravel the very culture holding this republic together.