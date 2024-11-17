Home Opinion Know this: You will weather your personal storm

We live in a storm-tossed world. We can look out across our horizon and see war in the Middle East and Europe, rampant immorality, rogue nations threatening war and mayhem, and crippling inflation that puts even basic needs out of reach. Sometimes as we read the paper or listen to the news, these problems seem overwhelming to us. We have no idea how these crises can be addressed or where these serious dilemmas will lead us.



These are uncertain times, and we need a real certainty that will help us to get through it.

Here’s what we can count on. Though elections come and go, though times and circumstances may change, our God never changes. Everything else constantly changes all around us, but God never will. In Malachi 3:6, He says, “I am the Lord, I do not change.” Believing in God won’t necessarily alter your circumstances, though it certainly might. More often than not, however, it will change you. It will help you to view your circumstances properly.

We will weather our national storm and you will weather your personal one.

In Acts 28, the apostle Paul was a passenger on a little sailing ship, caught in what must have seemed like a Category 5 hurricane. There was no one on board that stormy day who actually believed they could survive the pounding in those heavy seas. But then the Lord Himself came to Paul at night and personally assured him that they would have a safe arrival in Rome.

The next morning, shouting to make himself heard over the howling winds, Paul said these words: “Last night an angel of the God to whom I belong and whom I serve stood beside me, and he said, ‘Don’t be afraid, Paul, for you will surely stand trial before Caesar! What’s more, God in his goodness has granted safety to everyone sailing with you.’ So take courage! For I believe God. It will be just as he said” (Acts 27:23-25, NLT).

God is omnipotent, which means He is all powerful.

When we say God is all powerful, it doesn’t mean that God will do something foolish, wrong, arbitrary, or sinful. God is also righteous, good, and holy, and He won’t do anything that would contradict His nature. As Scripture says, “God cannot deny Himself.”



We know this: God cannot lie, and God cannot die. So, what is impossible to God? Not that which is difficult to His power, but rather that which is contrary to His nature. It’s not so much a question of whether God can’t do something as much as it is an assertion that God won’t do something.

Omnipotence means God has infinite power that can never be depleted, drained, or exhausted. Years ago, I was delighted to purchase one of the very first iPhones. It was so amazing to me, and I loved it. But that particular model barely had enough power to make it through the day on a single charge. Sometime about three quarters of the way through my day, I would notice that my battery was getting low. Then, when it hit the red zone, I knew I was in trouble. So, I had to go plug it back in again and wait for it to charge. (That’s what they call a “First World” problem.)

You and I have to be aware of things like battery life in our electronic gadgets — and even in some of our cars these days. We don’t want to run out of power — or gas — at some inconvenient moment.

But God’s resources are never exhausted. He doesn’t have to recharge at night or refuel. His power is never, ever diminished in the slightest degree. There is nothing more constant in the universe.



Remember what Paul said in the middle of the hurricane? “I believe in God!” There is no life situation that is bigger than He is. There is no set of circumstances too tangled or complicated for our infinite God to sort through. That’s why it’s so ridiculous when someone says, “Well, I’ve tried everything, and now all I can do is just (gulp) pray.”

All right, then, let me get this straight. “All you can do now” is call out to the omniscient, omnipresent, omnipotent creator of the universe? All you can do now is cry out to the God who created all things, has named every star, and knows about every hair on your head and every bird that falls on the ground? All you can do now is call out to the unlimited God?

The simple fact is, your needs or requirements are never a drain on God’s resources. You would never — in a trillion lifetimes — need more than God can supply. The Bible says that God is “able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us” (Ephesians 3:20, NIV).



Maybe this election kept you up at night.



Or it may be your personal circumstances right now. Maybe you’re overwhelmed by tragedy, grief, sorrow, confusion, uncertainty, or worry. Then again, maybe you are bound by an addiction of some kind. It could be an addiction that has grown so powerful it has turned into a lifestyle, and you feel as though you will never be free from it. I want you to know that the all-knowing, all-powerful, ever-present God is here to help you.



God is here. Right now. Right where you are. He is waiting for you to call out to Him and available to meet your deepest needs. Yes, He is infinite in power. But He is also infinite in love.

Jesus demonstrated that beyond all argument.



Again. we will weather this storm, and you will weather your storm too.

Jesus did not promise Paul smooth sailing, but He did promise him a safe arrival.