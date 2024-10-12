Home Opinion Think about this when your life feels out of order

If you feel like the world is out of order today, you are not alone. Disorder is rampant everywhere. And if your own personal life also feels out of order, God can use your feelings of disorder to point you in the direction of peace in the midst of the storm.

On an international level, we see disorder in the Middle East; disorder in nations where people lack food and clean water; disorder in Ukraine and Russia, and disorder in nations such as North Korea where people are oppressed by a brutal dictator.

On a national level in recent years, we've seen disorder on the border; disorder in families and communities ravaged by hurricanes; disorder in the lives of the thousands of missing migrant children, some of whom are now being sex trafficked, and disorder in the economy.

And perhaps you are currently going through a rough patch of chaos and disorder in your own personal life. Unfortunately, our feelings can often overwhelm us. But I feel compelled to ask you an important question. Have you factored God into the equation?

If you are a follower of Christ, then the Lord is in control of the daily circumstances you encounter. Difficulties must first go through His hand before they reach you. And when you find yourself feeling overpowered by your circumstances, remember what the Lord told the Apostle Paul: "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness" (2 Corinthians 12:8).

You see, when we are weak, and when things seem to be out of control, our Lord remains completely calm. Once when the disciples were out in a boat with Jesus, a "furious storm" developed. The disciples became frantic, while Jesus was sleeping in the boat. They woke Him and said, "Lord, save us! We're going to drown!" Jesus replied, "You of little faith, why are you so afraid?" (Matthew 8:25-26)

We often respond in a similar fashion. We become afraid easily, and sometimes even begin to panic. Meanwhile, God has everything under control. While the disciples were filled with fear, "Jesus got up and rebuked the winds and the waves, and it was completely calm" (Matthew 8:26).

Storms test our faith in massive ways. Nevertheless, God is always ready and willing to assist us in the midst of the storm. Sometimes, He instantly stops the storm, while in other situations, He allows the storm to continue so that we will learn to rely upon Him even in extreme circumstances. Either way, the Lord is always in control, and God's grace is always available to His children.

The Lord told Paul, "My grace is sufficient for you" (2 Corinthians 12:8). Meditate upon that passage for a moment. Stop and consider God's unlimited grace, as well as the Lord's deep love for us which is beyond measure. When our life feels out of order, we can call upon the Lord who is the anchor for our soul. He will answer us and help us, no matter how difficult it gets.

Scripture informs us, "God is not a God of disorder but of peace" (1 Corinthians 14:33). If you want proof of that statement, look at some of the amazing images available to us through the Hubble telescope and the James Webb telescope. The word breathtaking does not even begin to describe God's creation. "The heavens declare the glory of God" (Psalm 19:1).

The God of all glory and order sent His only Son to suffer and die on the cross for our sins. God never leaves or forsakes those who trust in Him, especially when our life feels out of order. The Lord knows exactly what we are feeling because He created us and God knows what makes us tick. Thankfully, "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit" (Psalm 34:18).

A big reason believers often find themselves out of order is sin. Whenever we choose to give in to the desires of our sinful nature, our soul gets "out of whack." We lose our peace and sense of purpose. We start to feel rushed, and we temporarily lose our close fellowship with the Lord. The only way to correct this disorderly behavior and awkward feeling is to repent of our sin and confess it to the Lord. And of course, we need to continue to believe that "the blood of Jesus cleanses us from all sin" (1 John 1:7).

Followers of Christ have many reasons to be encouraged. After all, "God is faithful; He will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, He will provide a way out so that you can stand up under it" (1 Corinthians 10:13).

So, does your life feel out of order today? If so, what issues have triggered you to feel that way? It is essential, especially in the midst of the chaos, to turn your eyes upon Jesus.

God invites His people to trust Him in every situation. "Call upon me in the day of trouble; I will deliver you, and you will honor me" (Psalm 50:15). No matter what you are currently going through, Jesus offers you this beautiful promise: "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest" (Matthew 11:28).

When your soul is orderly and in tune with your Creator, it is amazing how your perspective vastly improves, even when the storms around you continue to rage.