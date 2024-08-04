Home Opinion Latino American Christians are passionate about Israel

US-Israel relations have reached an inflection point. As Israel continues its just war against Hamas in Gaza, and a looming crisis in the north with Hezbollah builds, many Americans worry about whether the United States will remain committed to her closest ally, Israel.

With a contentious election just a few months away, American voters are increasingly scrutinizing the foreign policy stances of their candidates. Many seek assurance that the United States will uphold its longstanding support for Israel, recognizing the strategic and moral imperatives of this crucial alliance.

Amidst rising global tensions and domestic political divisions, the steadfast support of Latino American Christians may prove crucial in shaping the nation's foreign policy trajectory. This community’s unwavering dedication to Israel underscores a broader commitment to justice, security, and shared values, influencing the broader American discourse in these turbulent times.

Just this week, a group of Christian leaders met with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, during his visit to Washington DC. Among those in attendance were four groups representing Hispanic Americans. Their presence underscored the vital role this community plays in ensuring that the United States remains a steadfast ally of Israel.

Many Latino Americans are passionate about Israel. In a survey we commissioned at the Philos Project, we learned that an overwhelming majority of Latino American Christians across six key swing states feel a biblical connection to the Land of Israel. They believe that the establishment of Israel as a nation is a fulfillment of God’s covenant with the Jewish People. Though the Latino American community is long distance away from Israel, many have their hearts in Jerusalem.

Latino American Christians are also deeply concerned about the rise in Islamic extremism. As a family-oriented community, they worry about the threats Islamic extremism poses not only to global stability but also to the safety and security of their own families, both in the United States and in Latin America.

The violent ideologies propagated by extremist groups like Hezbollah stand in stark contrast to the values of peace, community and faith that are central to Latino American culture. This thriving community is committed to fostering a world where peace and faith triumph over evil.

There is much to learn from and about this rapidly growing and thriving community.

Our study centered around six key swing states (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin) and surveyed over 1,000 people about their views on Israel, antisemitism, the war in Gaza and more. The findings in this study serve as guideposts as we strive to deepen and enhance our engagement with the Latino Christian community.

Latino Americans care about Israel. Half of the respondents believe that the United States has the right amount of involvement with Israel and view Israel in a more positive light than Palestine, whether the comparison is with the nation/state, the government, or the people. Weighing in on the current conflict in Gaza, a clear majority, 63%, blame Hamas for initiating the conflict, while a smaller portion, 19%, blame Israel.

Christian theology heavily influences the views of Latino Christians. As noted above, a substantial number (65%) believe that the creation of modern Israel is the fulfillment of God's covenant with the Jewish people. This belief is particularly strong among those who are more religiously engaged. Among those who sympathize with Israel, 38% cite religious reasons, such as the belief that Jews are God's chosen people and Israel is God's land. This religious underpinning underscores the importance of faith in shaping political views within this community.

Sadly, however, our survey uncovered negative views toward Jewish Americans in the public square, an attitude shared, perhaps unwittingly, with other groups—including those who oppose immigration for ethno-racial reasons. Four in ten Latinos believe that Jews have too much influence in the U.S. This perception is more prevalent among those born outside the U.S., who also tend to be more sympathetic to Palestinians. These views highlight the persistent challenge of antisemitism and the need for greater education and dialogue within the community to address these prejudices.

Where do we go from here? How do we better engage with the Latino Christian community? There are a few important avenues.

First, we must engage with the community at a faith-based level. Many Latino Americans only have a cultural relationship with Christianity and do not have an intimate relationship with Jesus Christ. Our study showed that even though many of those surveyed identify with their Christian faith, few actively practice; six out of ten Latino Christians have low or zero spiritual engagement, as measured by the frequency they read and study the Bible, attend worship services or pray.

That is why we took part in the creation of the Spanish Chronological Study Bible, which gives Latino Americans the tools they need to better understand and relate to the Bible and see its relevance to the present day.

Moreover, since our relationship with Israel and the Jewish People stems from the Bible, increased exposure to Scripture will certainly help correct the misguided views promulgated by bad actors in the media. At the Philos Project, we are creating a Certificate on Biblical Sciences to help pastors and laypeople properly approach the Bible and glean its timeless wisdom. This is a vital and important need for this community.

Second, it is imperative that we fill the educational gap in the community. Sixty-one percent of respondents said that they don’t follow local, national, or international news very closely. Many in the Latino community are simply uneducated about matters relating to Israel and the Jewish People; 42% of respondents, for instance, had heard little or nothing about the pro-Palestinian protests that swept college campuses. We must fill this void with educational content, especially Spanish language content, that offers clear and truthful reporting and commentary. The community yearns for knowledge.

Third, we have to facilitate and broker relationships between Latino Christians and Jews. Few things can be as eye-opening and memorable as a Shabbat dinner, where Latino Americans see that they have much more in common with their Jewish neighbors than they differ. Many Latino Americans and American Jews share immigrant narratives and are incredibly family-oriented; facilitating the common ground between these two communities is bound to produce a more tolerant and philosemitic culture.

Latino Americans are a complex mosaic of support and skepticism towards Israel and the Jewish People, influenced by both their spiritual beliefs and media consumption.

This study reveals opportunities to enhance our engagement through faith-based education, bridging divides with accurate information, and fostering relationships between Latino Christians and Jews. By addressing these areas, we can promote a future of unity and respect, where this community's rich tapestry becomes a guiding light for broader societal understanding and cooperation.