Like father, like son: RFK Jr. making powerful enemies

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been no stranger to controversy, and as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, he continues to make waves.

By accepting this role, RFK Jr. has drawn the ire of many high-powered profiteers, putting a significant target on his back. His commitment to cleaning up the agencies overseen by HHS places him at odds with the plans of the deep state, requiring tremendous courage, especially given his family’s history of assassination.

The HHS Secretary wields considerable influence, appointing directors to key health agencies like the FDA and CDC. This is far from a ceremonial position — it is one of immense responsibility. The corruption and potential criminality embedded in these organizations have long been shielded by the deep state, but RFK Jr. represents a threat to this shadowy network.

As Proverbs 28:4 reminds us: “Those who forsake the law praise the wicked, but those who keep the law strive against them.” The backlash from state-run media, pundits, and bureaucrats against Kennedy’s potential nomination only underscores the significance of his mission to shine light into the darkness of these institutions.

In 2023, lobbying by various industries reached a record $4.2 billion, with the pharmaceutical and health products sector at the forefront. Big Pharma remains the largest lobbyist in Washington, influencing lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. For RFK Jr., the battle for transparency and reform will not be easy, but his commitment to justice and truth is reminiscent of the biblical call to “hate evil, love good, and establish justice in the gate” (Amos 5:15).

Where Does RFK Jr. stand on abortion?

RFK Jr.’s stance on abortion remains nuanced. While he has expressed conflicting views, his focus is on “Making America Healthy Again” (MAHA), not on championing abortion rights. As a Catholic, he likely recognizes the humanity of unborn children and the risks many of today’s health crises pose to babies. However, his political messaging has been muddied by his outreach to Democrat donors.

Surrounded by pro-abortion advocates throughout his life, Kennedy may not yet fully embrace a pro-life perspective. However, his openness to new ideas is notable. In a recent interview on The Joe Polish Show, he admitted that he once held contempt for Donald Trump due to media propaganda but now views Trump as a great leader.

As RFK Jr. immerses himself in the Trump administration, the pro-life discussions he encounters could deeply impact him. Like the seeds of righteousness sown in fertile soil (Hosea 10:12), these conversations may shift his perspective from a “right to choose” mindset to a “right to life” conviction. His daily practice of prayer and meditation, rooted in his 12-step recovery journey, provides fertile ground for this transformation.

RFK Jr. has long been critical of the FDA, particularly its cozy ties to pharmaceutical companies. He is committed to investigating abuses within the agency, including its handling of chemical abortion pills (RU-486).

The FDA approved these drugs despite significant risks to women’s health. Regulations were relaxed during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing pills to be prescribed without an in-person exam. This opened the door to dangerous misuse, including coercion in cases of sex trafficking. Women are often left to deal with incomplete abortions, hemorrhaging, and toxicity, resulting in emergency room visits.

RFK Jr.’s advocacy for public health extends to addressing these abuses. As Psalm 82:3 exhorts: “Give justice to the weak and the fatherless; maintain the right of the afflicted and the destitute.” His leadership could bring much-needed reform to protect vulnerable women and unborn children.

Kennedy’s background in environmental advocacy positions him uniquely to address the environmental impact of chemical abortion drugs. The Guttmacher Institute reported that 63% of U.S. abortions in 2024 were chemical. These drugs have been detected in water systems, raising concerns about contamination.

Groups like Students for Life of America are calling for legal action to prohibit chemical abortion drugs under the Federal Clean Water Act. Kennedy’s expertise in environmental law could lead to significant progress on this front, further aligning his work with biblical stewardship principles such as “The earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof” (Psalm 24:1).

A leader at a crossroads

RFK Jr. has the opportunity to become a champion for both environmental and public health. Should he learn about the ethical concerns surrounding NIH fetal tissue research or the full extent of abortion’s harm, his pro-life transformation could deepen.

This moment in history offers a chance for RFK Jr. to pursue righteousness in the face of opposition. Proverbs 21:15 reminds us: “When justice is done, it is a joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers.” By taking a stand against corruption and advocating for life, RFK Jr. could leave a legacy of justice and healing.

Like his father, RFK Jr. travels the less traveled streets, shattering stereotypes and advocating for the rights of others, rather than living a complacent life of Camelot royalty.