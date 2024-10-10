Home Opinion Mainstream media’s disinformation is to die for

Earlier this year, The Washington Post, a persistent provider of disinformation, warned Americans: “Doing Your Own Research Is a Good Way to End Up Being Wrong.” The op-ed is not an attempt at satire but an alarming piece of propaganda telling people not to bother to think for themselves.

As we head into this surreal presidential election, leftist news outlets like The Washington Post peddle in misinformation like a drug dealer at Spring Break. It’s everywhere. They literally want us to get high and mighty from their elitist condescension. Only lowly commoners, who cannot comprehend our intellect and self-righteousness, would refuse to accept the disinformation-induced fantasies we’re offering!

The Washington Post proclaims that the internet has “an exorbitant amount of garbage information.” Yes. It does. And a lot of it comes from mainstream media. The article cites a study done by academic elites claiming: “When individuals search online about misinformation, they are more likely to be exposed to lower-quality information than when individuals search about true news”. So, what exactly is “true news”? Over the years, I’ve written hundreds of op-eds. I’m a factivist, so I have to know the context of things. It always brings clarity. Let me give you a few examples of Washington Post articles that were inarguably garbage. So, I decided to do my own research and ended up being right.

The CDC, COVID and gay orgies

The Washington Post spread plenty of propaganda during COVID. One of the worst examples was a completely uncritical and context-free article about why the CDC was establishing a new nationwide pandemic policy. The CDC “strongly” recommended that vaccinated people wear masks, indoors, due to their July 2021 study “at an event in a town in Barnstable County, Massachusetts.” The CDC’s report never actually mentions the name of the town in its widely reported sham study. It’s Provincetown, and it’s described by the city’s tourism centers as “one of the top LGBT destinations in the world.” The Washington Post, always quick to promote anything LGBT, never uses any form of the acronym but merely says the town “is a tourist destination known for its party scene.” By “scene” they mean “Bear Week,” a gathering of homosexual men who engage in weeks of orgies with complete strangers. It was the “event” at the center of the super spreader occurrence. How else do you explain a Provincetown “outbreak” of COVID where 87% of the infected were male and 74% of the 469 reported cases were symptomatic and among the fully vaccinated?

But sure. Let’s generalize this aberrant behavior to the masses and apply the contrived policy to the entire country. In a (now deleted) CBS interview, which also never mentions homosexuality or orgies, Washington Post reporter Hannah Knowles makes the laughable comment: “This is a story that needed to be taken in context, and not everybody got the context.” CBS, Washington Post and the CDC failed to provide any context. Hello, disinformation.

Those racist pro-life teens

I remember coming home from the March for Life and catching a shocking headline that I knew, on the face of it, couldn’t be true: “Students in ‘MAGA’ hats mock Native American after [March for Life] rally.” While regularly ignoring the March for Life, the Washington Post jumped at the chance to smear the annual celebration in DC. Nick Sandmann and a large group of teenage boys from Covington Catholic were at the Lincoln Memorial when activist Nathan Phillips came up with a small crew of videographers and started harassing the teens. The Washington Post didn’t bother to watch the full video (now unsurprisingly unavailable on YouTube) which fully exonerated every one of those boys. It showed, instead, Phillip’s posse hurled hateful remarks at the Catholic students saying: “Go back to Europe where you came from. This is not your Land!” and “America will be destroyed!”

Cult members of the Black Hebrew Israelites were there, too, shouting incredibly vile things at the teens: “Dirty a** crackers … this is a bunch of future school shooters … Look at this sea of demons.” The Washington Post doesn’t inform you they were there or tell you that Phillips was looking for some media publicity and lied about being “attacked.”

I know today’s leftist journalists don’t like taking the time to find out that their demonizing narratives about Christians and conservatives are untrue. I did my own research and found the high-quality, original source information they decided to ignore. Sandmann’s family sued the Washington Post, CNN and NBC for hundreds of millions; all three settled for undisclosed amounts. Hello, more disinformation!

FDA and DIY abortion drugs

It’s funny how subtle The Washington Post’s disinformation can be. When four national medical associations, in addition to four individual physicians, opposed the FDA dropping its own safety protocols for the dangerous chemical abortion drug, mifepristone, The Washington post repeatedly called them “a group of anti-abortion doctors.” Do they ever call doctors who file lawsuits for abortion, “pro-abortion doctors”? Of course not.

In the news outlet’s article, “Supreme Court upholds broad access to key abortion pill mifepristone,” they fail to identify the “group of anti-abortion doctors” until the end of the piece: The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine (which includes The American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American College of Pediatricians, and the Christian Medical and Dental Associations). The bigger issue is that the author fails to acknowledge the massive and disturbing objections (read the Complaint here) to the FDA’s political actions to drop all safety protocols for a drug they inexplicably no longer require abortionists to “report non-fatal complications.” That’s what you do when you want to pretend a drug is completely safe. You pre-emptively eliminate any data to the contrary. If only Amber Thurman, the Georgia mother who tragically chose to end the life of her unborn twins with DIY chemical abortion drugs, actually knew how dangerous those drugs are.

“Democracy Dies in the Darkness,” or so goes the Washington Post’s slogan. Women, like Amber, die in the darkness because of news media’s devotion to disinformation.