4 messianic prophecy understanding needed this Advent season

Although it’s widely celebrated at Christmas, the birth of Christ is also widely contested. Critics gravitate toward Jesus' life and Old Testament prophecies to challenge the Bible’s legitimacy. Some argue that the Gospel writers, especially Matthew, manipulatively used (and even fabricated) Old Testament prophecies to present Jesus as the Messiah, forging prophetic connections where none exist. Yet, a closer look reveals that these prophecies, understood in their original context, are not only legitimate but convey meaningful implications for modern life and eternity.

1. Understanding Matthew’s use of prophecy

Matthew’s Gospel frequently draws on Old Testament Scriptures to demonstrate that Jesus’ life fulfills the promises made to Israel. For instance, Matthew mentions that Jesus “shall be called a Nazarene” (Matthew 2:23). Critics are quick to point out that no direct Old Testament prophecy states that the Messiah would be from Nazareth, suggesting that Matthew misinterpreted or fabricated this connection. Such criticism misses the nuance of ancient Jewish textual practices.

Jewish writers often cited prophecies thematically rather than with the precision that we expect today. Rather than quoting specific verses, authors often summarized the themes or essence of a body of prophecy. Matthew signals this when he refers to “the prophets” — plural — rather than one specifically named prophet. He can be specific, as in Matthew 1:22; 2:5, 15, 17. Matthew's reference to Jesus being from Nazareth aligns with the broader Old Testament theme of the Messiah as a despised and rejected figure who would be of low status (see Isaiah 53:3). Nazareth, an obscure and looked-down-upon town, fits this description well.

Even the name “Nazareth” carries symbolic heft. It is believed to derive from the Hebrew word “netzer,” meaning “branch.” This echoes Isaiah 11:1, where the Messiah is described as a “branch from the root of Jesse.” This connection ties the town of Nazareth to the messianic prophecy of a righteous king who would arise from humble beginnings. In this context, Matthew’s association with Nazareth and the messianic branch is not arbitrary; it reflects a Jewish method of drawing on the thematic fulfillment of messianic expectations found in the Old Testament. This type of play on words is no Christian invention, but a Hebrew convention found in the Old Testament itself (see Amos 8:1-2).

2. The prophecies as signposts



Far from being arbitrary inventions, the prophecies cited in the Gospels are guideposts pointing to Jesus as the fulfillment of God’s redemptive plan. For example, Matthew connects Jesus’ virgin birth with Isaiah 7:14, a prophecy critics argue applies only to King Ahaz’s time, centuries before Jesus. But such criticism overlooks the layered nature of Hebrew prophecy.

Isaiah 7:14, while offering an immediate sign to Ahaz, also anticipates a great fulfillment — the birth of a child and the giving of a Son whose Kingdom would last forever (Isaiah 9:6-7). By invoking this prophecy, Matthew shows that Jesus' birth goes beyond an echo of God’s deliverance in the ancient past, but the ultimate fulfillment of God's redemptive plan for the whole world.

3. Context matters



Matthew's approach to prophecy makes sense when we consider the historical context in which the Gospels were written. First-century Jewish audiences were steeped in prophetic texts and would have understood the broad and and nuanced ways prophecy was fulfilled. It was common for Jewish writers to cite prophecies thematically, even if they weren’t word-for-word predictions of future events. The New Testament authors interpreted them through the lens of Jesus’ life, uncovering layers of meaning embedded in the Scriptures.

It’s also worth noting that messianic prophecies weren’t always precise in their details. The Jewish people longed for a Messiah but debated the specifics of His coming. Some envisioned a military liberator, while others anticipated a spiritual redeemer. Jesus confounded expectations by fulfilling the deepest spiritual themes found in messianic prophecy.

4. The role of fulfilled prophecy in the Christian faith



For Christians, fulfilled prophecy isn’t a mere intellectual exercise. These prophetic fulfillments go beyond mere evidence that Jesus was the Messiah and point to Jesus bringing redemption to the entire world, in history and today.

These prophecies aren’t fabrications or misinterpretations that undermine the Bible’s credibility. Rather, they showcase the intricate and intentional ways God writes the redemption story on the parchment of the past, with the pen of the present, and the ink of the future. This Advent season, let us be reminded of the hope that comes from the author of time.