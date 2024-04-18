Home Opinion My realization about persecution for the sake of Christ

When Christians are persecuted and killed our responses are usually that of anger, disappointment, and pain. Sometimes we resent God for allowing us and our loved ones to go through trials simply because we follow Christ. We usually see those who are persecuted as disadvantaged people.

Jesus’ disciples had a different view of this. When they were persecuted, “The apostles left the Sanhedrin, rejoicing because they had been counted worthy of suffering disgrace for the Name” (Acts 5:41). The Apostle Paul puts it this way in the New Living Translation: “For you have been given not only the privilege of trusting in Christ but also the privilege of suffering for him” (Philippians 1:29). The way we see persecution, suffering and death, which are associated with our belief in Christ, is not the same way as the Bible sees them.

I have persistently asked God in the past why He would not protect His servants. I expected God to arise and fight for the Nigerian Christians, but He remained silent. I wept profusely when I saw the video of how Lawan Andimi, the chairman of a local chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), was beheaded. His killing discouraged me so much that I wondered if these missionary risks were worth taking for a God who cannot protect His own.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Soon thereafter the Lord revealed the mystery of the cross to me. I came to know that Lawan Andimi was one of the most privileged Christians whom God has blessed in the coming Kingdom.

I think that Christian martyrdom is the greatest privilege that God has given to believers. When Stephen was stoned to death, Scripture described the scene as glorious (Acts 7:55). The Apostle Paul understood the mystery attached to this privilege and was eager to go to Jerusalem and die for His master. Have we wondered why almost all the first-generation apostles had to pass through the same process of martyrdom? Christians who are martyred have the privilege of receiving the crown of life (Rev.2:10).

When Christ listed the conditions necessary for following Him, He said: “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me. For whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me will find it” (Mathew 16:24-25). Many Christians see martyrdom and Christian suffering as strange concepts and a great disadvantage, but Christ was not afraid to state that these conditions are necessary for following Him. If the Church realizes this, more Christians will be willing to take risks for the sake of the Gospel.

Persecution, suffering, and death are never enjoyable but the truth remains that God has designed them for us to accomplish our Christian calling — just as He designed it for Christ to bring salvation to humanity. The Apostle James encouraged us to rejoice because there are many advantages attached to our sufferings and trials as believers: “Consider it a great joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you experience various trials, because you know that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its full effect, so that you may be mature and complete, lacking nothing” (James 1:2-4). The Apostle Peter in his epistle showed us that suffering for Christ is not disadvantageous “but it is no shame to suffer for being a Christian. Praise God for the privilege of being called by his name!" (1 Peter 4:16).



Understanding Scripture concerning this issue can help us cope with suffering when it inevitably comes. I am not of the opinion that Christians should invite persecution, suffering, and death but when it becomes unavoidable, we need to understand that it is the will of God for us and embrace it knowing fully well that the suffering in this present age is not comparable with the glory that will be revealed to us (Romans 8:18).